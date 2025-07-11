- House Democrats, led by Maxine Waters and Stephen Lynch, are calling for lawmakers to prevent the passage of upcoming crypto regulations.
- They cautioned that passage of the bills could "legitimize President Trump's crypto corruption."
- House members will deliberate on three digital asset legislation bills next week, including the GENIUS, CLARITY and Anti-CBDC Surveillance State bills.
Lawmakers Maxine Waters and Stephen Lynch revealed on Friday that they are working to rally Democratic opposition to several digital asset legislation set for House deliberation during Crypto Week, slated for the week of July 14.
Democrats to launch Anti-Crypto Corruption Week ahead of House Crypto Week
House Democrats Maxine Waters and Stephen Lynch revealed the launch of Anti-Crypto Corruption Week on Friday. The initiative aims to unite Democrat opposition to block the three crypto regulatory bills set for deliberation in Crypto Week, slated for the week of July 14.
House members will consider the GENIUS stablecoin bill, the market structure CLARITY bill and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State bill in the same week of the proposed Anti-Crypto Corruption Week.
Waters and Lynch called the bills "dangerous pieces of crypto legislation," claiming they would set the stage for crypto fraud and help "legitimize President Donald Trump's crypto corruption, which has already netted him a staggering $1.2 billion."
The Anti-Crypto Corruption Week's agenda is to prevent Republican lawmakers from garnering enough support to pass the respective bills, which House Financial Services Committee Chair Rep French Hill has boldly advocated for.
Congresswoman Waters firmly stated that the bills lack consumer protection and national security safeguards to protect customers from falling victim to political scams. "These bills would make Congress complicit in Trump's unprecedented crypto scam – one that has personally enriched himself [...] all while defrauding investors," she noted.
Likewise, Congressman Lynch highlighted the eagerness among Republicans to pass the bills without properly considering the potential negative consequences of crypto.
"The Republican-led, 'CLARITY Act' and the Senate's 'GENIUS Act' will not only further President Trump's corruption, but expose our financial stability, national security, and consumer protections to greater risk," Lynch stated.
This is not the first time Congresswoman Waters has attempted to curb President Trump's ties to the crypto industry. On May 22, Waters, along with 14 other Democratic co-sponsors, introduced the 'Stop Trading, Retention, and Unfair Market Payoffs in Crypto Act of 2025,' also known as the "Stop TRUMP in Crypto Act of 2025."
The bill's core purpose is to prohibit the President and other federal heads — and their immediate families — from engaging in activities related to digital assets. Waters and other House Democrats also blocked a hearing on cryptocurrency regulation on May 6, citing concerns about President Trump's ties to the digital assets industry.
The effort by Democrats comes at a time when crypto industry members anticipate a positive deliberation process on the three pieces of legislation next week. Notably, the GENIUS stablecoin bill only requires passage at the House to reach the President's desk for final signing into law.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin surges to $0.20 as meme coins outperform broader crypto market
Dogecoin (DOGE) is rising alongside other major cryptocurrencies to trade at around $0.1990 on Friday. Interest in the largest meme coin is at an elevated level, approaching the highs seen in May, when DOGE rallied to $0.2597.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin explodes toward $120,000, igniting interest in Ethereum and XRP
The cryptocurrency market is beaming with anticipation of an extended rally, particularly in the price of Bitcoin (BTC), which has skyrocketed this week, hitting a new historical high of $118,870 on Friday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin price prints a fresh all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, with bulls eyeing $120,000 as the next key milestone. Corporate and institutional demand remains robust, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
Ethena records double-digit gains amid Upbit listing, Coinbase partnership
Ethena (ENA) edges higher by 20% at press time on Friday, printing its fourth consecutive bullish day. The surge in buying pressure could be triggered by the increased volumes from the Korean market after the Upbit listing on Friday.
Bitcoin: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin (BTC) price prints a new all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, entering uncharted territory as bullish momentum accelerates.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.