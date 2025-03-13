Santiment data shows that crypto-wide trading volume has been dropping since its peak on February 27.

The total crypto market capitalization has lost $1.01 trillion since January.

Bulls seek rising prices with growing volumes for a sustainable recovery; until then, caution may prevail.

The total crypto market capitalization lost $1.01 trillion since January, while Santiment data shows that crypto-wide trading volume has dropped since February’s peak. For a healthier and more sustainable recovery, bulls look for rising prices accompanied by increasing volumes; until trading activity picks up, cautious market sentiment is likely to prevail.

Crypto market sheds $1.01 trillion in three months

Santiment data reports that the major cryptocurrency trading volume has been dropping since its peak on February 27 (when traders were optimistically buying dipping prices).

Major cryptocurrencies trading volume. Source: Santiment

However, as shown in the graph below, the drop in total crypto market capitalization, from a peak of $3.69 trillion in January to $2.69 trillion as of Thursday, reflects a loss of $1.01 trillion in three months.

This drop in market cap was mostly triggered by multiple events like the defunct crypto exchange FTX starting its repayments, US President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes, Bybit hackers cashing out, increased recession fears, markets selling off reaction to the announcement of US strategic BTC and rising concerns over a fragile global economy.

Total crypto market capitalization chart.

When trading volume for major cryptocurrencies consistently drops, even during slight price recoveries (seen on Wednesday), it typically points toward diminishing trader enthusiasm. Such a scenario indicates that the traders are cautious and not confident that the price recovery will last. Reduced trading activity reflects uncertainty, as fewer traders are convinced that buying at current levels will yield profitable outcomes.

Moreover, a declining trading volume amid mild price bounces can be an early warning sign of weakening market momentum. Fewer buying participants cannot sustain the upward trend, leading to short-term recovery and an overall downward trend.

In his report, Brian states, “Shrinking volume during minor rebounds isn’t necessarily a direct bearish signal, but volume is a metric that measures participation from both retail and institutional traders.”

The analyst continued that if both groups wait for the other to boost market caps to make their next moves, it can lead to price stagnancy with little movement (and a slight tendency to veer toward the downside). For a healthier and more sustainable recovery, bulls look for rising prices accompanied by increasing volumes; until trading activity picks up, cautious market sentiment is likely to prevail.