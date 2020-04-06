Here's what you need to know on
Markets:
BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,070. The coin has gained over 4% since the beginning of the day as the upside momentum is gaining traction. Currently, BTC is moving within a short-term bullish trend amid low volatility.
At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $150.40. The second-largest coin recovered from the Asian low of $142.88. Now ETH/USD is moving in a short-term bullish trend amid high volatility, over 5% higher from the beginning of the day.
XRP/USD stays above $0.1860, close to the intraday high of $0.1866. The coin has been moving with strong bullish bias in sync with the market.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies,Zilliqa (ZIL) $0.0047 (+16.6%), Bytecoin (BCN) $0.00025 (+15.6%), Stellar (XLM) $0.0460 (+9.9%) are in the green zone. The day's losers are Steem (STEEM) $0.1717 (-3.5%), Algorand (ALGO) $0.1781 (-1.6%) Chiliz (CHZ) $0.0067 (-1.6%).
Chart of the day:
ETH/USD, 30-min chart
Markets:
Ethereum network growth has been gathering pace recently, despite the sharp price decrease in March. Experts from Santiment believe that this is a positive long-term indicator for the second-largest digital asset.
Here is a look at what $ETH's Network Growth has looked like over the past three months on a percent change basis compared to some other higher profile ERC-20 projects ( $KNC, $ZRX, $REP, $MKR). This is a key indicator of #Ethereum's long-term potential continuing to look.
Since January 2020, the number of Ethereum addresses increase from 40,000 to over 70,000, which means that more users are utilizing the Ethereum blockchain network.
Industry
Cryptocurrency exchange Poloniex announced the release of a token sale platform, Launchbase. The US0based cryptocurrency exchange will use the platform to support high-quality blockchain projects.
The LaunchBase platform will collaborate closely with projects, community members and industry-wide partners to seed and promote the adoption of quality cryptocurrencies worldwide, including via the sale of tokens to eligible participants on the Poloniex platform, according to the press-release.
The only cryptocurrency of the platform is TRX, as Tron Foundation is a strategic partner of Launchbase. The first project TRON-based lending platform JUST is the first project launched on the platform. It allows users to stake TRX to generate USDJ, a new dollar-pegged stablecoin.
Binance published a research paper on the state of the cryptocurrency market in March 2020. According to the poll, conducted by the exchange in the Telegram channel, about 21% of respondents confessed that their opinion about BTC as a safe-haven asset had changed following the massive sell-off in the middle of March. Bitcoin's correlation with traditional markets will remain a hot topic in recent months. However, the idea of Bitcoin's anti-inflationary measures has come to the fore as the global central banks set their printing presses to full speed.
MakerDAO plans a shutdown, according to the project's founder Rune Christensen. First, he mentioned the planned obsolescence in the interview with CoinDesk a year ago. Now it looks like the team is getting serious about self-liquidation.
On April 2, Christensen outlined a three-step plan to transfer the governance to the community, so that MakerDAO users wouldn't even notice when the foundation cease to exist. However, the also noted that it is done to achieve a higher level of decentralization.
The Foundation team will not leave the community. The team will change and be in a different form," he said. "It's important that we now as a community begin to prepare governance for taking over full responsibility of the system.
Regulation
The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) came to the conclusion that COVID-19 pandemic would speed up the global adoption of online payments and push central banks' efforts on the development of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). The researchers noted that initially, countries may expand their digital payments infrastructure by increasing the number of online and mobile contactless payment options. However, BIS experts are concerned that the launch of CBDC might have a negative impact on millions of elderly people around the globe.
Looking ahead, developments could speed up the shift toward digital payments. This could open access to payment instruments, which could negatively impact unbanked and older consumers. The pandemic may amplify calls to defend the role of cash – but also calls for central bank digital currencies.
Quote of the day
Lots of people think that Bitcoin’s total addressable market is ~$7T because that’s the market cap of gold. Problem is, with so much #brrr going on gold can easily triple from here. So the digital gold thesis now puts Bitcoin’s TAM at ~$20T, or $1M per coin...
Qiao Wang, Angel Investor
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD approaches $7,000, bulls may be disappointed once again
BTC/USD resumed the upside trend after a consolidation around $6,700 during the weekend. At the time of writing, BTC is changing hands at $6,930 and the upside momentum is gaining traction.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD may return to $0.1800 before another bullish assault
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1850 with 2.6% of gains since the start of the day. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $8 billion has been moving within a strong bullish trend amid expanding volatility.
BCH/USD bears take control and take price below the $235 – level
BCH/USD bears took control after a hattrick of bullish days as the price dropped from $236.19 to $234.30. The SMA 200 is on course to cross over the SMA 50 to chart the bearish death cross pattern.
Cryptocurrency market update: Major cryptos remain on track to post weekly gains
Ethereum (ETH/USD) failed to hold above $150 earlier in the week but is still up 15.4% on a weekly basis at $143.50. $150 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of mid-March fall) aligns as the first critical resistance followed by $153.50 (Mar. 20 high).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.