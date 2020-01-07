Here's what you need to know on Tuesday
Markets:
- The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,876 (+1.4% since the start of the day). The coin has been moving within a strong bullish trend in Asian amid rising volatility and tested area above $8,000.
- The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $143.0 (-0.8% since the start of the day). The Ethereum retreated from the intraday high of $145.13; now, it is moving within a short-term bearish trend amid shrinking volatility.
- XRP/USD settled at $0.2155 after a spike to $0.2255 during early Asian hours. The coin is down 3.5% since the beginning of the day.
- Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day areCentrality (CENNZ) $0.0961 (+22.5%), Ren (REN) $0.0426 (+11.3%), BitShares (BTS) )$0.0172 (+10.33%). The day's losers are Synthetix Network Token (SNX) $0.8793 (-19.25%), Molecular Future (MOF) $1.68 (-14.9%) and MaidSafeCoin (MAID) $0.0873 (-10.1%).
Chart of the day:
XRP/USD, 4-hour chart
- BitEXX research department put on their Ethereum shorts, hinting on their bearish forecasts on the second-largest digital coin.
"When we made our 2020 predictions, we didn't mention $ETH. Now 2020 is here, following @udiWertheimer's advice & despite the cold, we are about to put on our $ETH shorts. The challenging part will be knowing when to take them off"
In a bunch of other predictions, the experts said that Bitcoin market dominance would not exceed 75%, while the price recovery would be capped by $15,000.
- As Bitcoin halving is getting closer, market experts try to figure out how it will affect the price. The opinions range from the "trip to the moon" to total indifference. The latest research, performed by analytical company Skew supports the later point of view.
Industry:
- Binance got its proprietary USD-backed stablecoin approved by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). The coin was issued in September 2019 in partnership with Paxos, which is responsible for stablecoin issuance and custody services for fiat reserves. At the time of writing, the current market capitalization of the coin is $17.1 million; it takes 151st place in the global rating.
- In a separate development, Binance delisted several trading pairs with USDC, the stablecoin issued by Coinbase. The company explained the decision by low trading volumes and non-existent liquidity; however, the market participants suspect that the decision is about competition between Coinbase and Binance US. The companies have a history of rivalry.
Regulation:
- The creator of Telegram and the head of TON (Telegram Open Network) testifies on Telegram ICO in Dubai on January 7 and 8. According to the document filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the regulator wants to get detailed information about TON's investors and know how the company used the funds raised during the ICO.
Quote of the day:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD closes in on $8k as mining hashrate hits 2020 all-time high
Bitcoin is concentrating on breaking key barriers towards $8,000. The largest cryptocurrency spent most of December in consolidation between $7,000 and $7,500. The recent break above $7,800 seems to have revived the buyers’ interest in the digital asset.
XRP/USD bullishly tackles $0.22 resistance as surge to $0.30 becomes apparent
Ripple has been among the best performers this week considering that it posted a surge in the excess of 10% on Monday. The digital asset is attempting to break the downtrend encountered in the last two quarters of 2019.
DASH/USD has gone up by 39.45% in 4 days
DASH/USD bulls have remained in control for the fourth straight day, taking the price from $51.25 to $56. In this four-day period, the price has jumped by 39.45%. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened.
ETH/USD bulls push for recovery above the 50-day SMA
Ethereum revives bullish momentum following a falling wedge pattern breakout. The ability to hold above the 50-day SMA could determine the recovery towards $160.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.