Crypto today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP tests key support, TRON network non-stablecoin activity hits new highs

- Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP hover around key support levels after registering a steep correction earlier this week.
- TRON network’s stablecoin activity hit new highs following the release of SunPump.
- TRON trades at around $0.1500, almost flat on the day.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP updates
- Bitcoin trades just above $56,000 at the time of writing. The largest asset by market capitalization has noted seven consecutive days of outflows from Bitcoin Spot ETFs. Data from Farside Investors shows $211.1 million in outflows on Thursday.
Bitcoin ETF flows
- Ethereum trades below $2,390 at the time of writing. The second-largest cryptocurrency has noted consistent outflows in its Spot ETFs, similar to what is observed in Bitcoin.
- XRP trades at $0.5440, down 0.10% on the day. Ripple’s request for a stay on the monetary portion of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit was approved by the US financial regulator.
- TRON Network’s non-stablecoin activity hit new highs following the meme coin launchpad Sun.pump’s launch on August 9.
Sun.pump drives #TRON Network’s non-stablecoin activity to new highs— CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) September 6, 2024
"Throughout 2024 around 98% of the activity on the TRON network could be attributed to Stablecoins.
This trend has had a major shift since the release of Sun.pump on August 9th. SunPump is a TRON-based… pic.twitter.com/bvSkzp7iZU
Chart of the day
EGLD/USDT daily chart
MultiversX (EGLD) trades at around $24.80 at the time of writing, losing over 1% on the day. EGLD could extend losses by another 12% and dip to the August 5 low of $21.77. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows red histogram bars under the neutral line, signaling negative underlying momentum in EGLD’s price trend.
Market updates
- Binance Kazakhstan obtained a license from the Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA), including a series of internal and external audits and regulatory inspections. The exchange is authorised to operate a virtual asset trading facility and provide users a range of virtual asset-related services.
- Ethereum spot market prices are more likely to move 5% in either direction following the launch of the Spot Ether ETF, according to CCData.
- In a Reddit post, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that the current budget strategy of the Ethereum Foundation is to spend 15% of the remaining funds each year.
Industry updates
- Binance CEO Richard Teng told Axios that former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) is barred from running the exchange for life. CZ will continue to have a say in Binance’s operations as a majority shareholder.
- Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen signed a letter alongside 88 other business leaders, supporting US Presidential Candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris, per a CNBC report.
- Crypto-friendly United Texas Bank faces a cease and desist order from the US Federal Reserve. The agency cited significant deficiencies in the bank’s adherence to Anti Money Laundering (AML) laws in dealing with crypto customers, per DL News.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP tests key support, TRON network non-stablecoin activity hits new highs
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP hover around key support levels after registering a steep correction earlier this week. TRON network’s stablecoin activity hit new highs following the release of SunPump. TRON trades at around $0.1500, almost flat on the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: $50,000 on the horizon if it breaks below key support level
Bitcoin price tests the key support level at $56,000 on Friday, consolidating over a 1% decline this week. If it drops below this support, a continued downtrend is likely for BTC, as suggested by substantial outflows from US spot Bitcoin ETFs, rising institutional selling, and bearish on-chain indicators.
Vitalik Buterin says all Layer-2 token holdings will be donated to charity, won’t sell for profit
Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder, has not sold Ether since the altcoin’s ICO in 2018. On-chain transfers by Buterin make headlines as ETH holders keep eyes peeled for selling pressure on the altcoin.
WazirX, PenPie and Bo Shen hackers launder $42.7 million in stolen funds through Tornado Cash
Three different hackers responsible for the exploit of crypto assets worth millions of dollars from crypto exchange WazirX, DeFi protocol Penpie, and Founder of Fenbushi Capital Bo Shen are using Tornado Cash to move part of the stolen funds.
Bitcoin: Will BTC continue its ongoing decline?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $59,000 on Friday, but it has lost 7.5% this week so far after being rejected around the daily resistance of $65,000. The decline is supported by lower demand from the US spot Bitcoin ETFs, which registered a net outflow of $103.8 million, falling Bitcoin's Coinbase Premium Index, and a spike in Network Realized Profit/Loss.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.