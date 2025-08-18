- Bitcoin extends the downtrend after a muted weekend, testing the 50-day EMA.
- Ethereum retraces lower within a falling channel, eyeing the $4,000 psychological level as the MACD flashes a sell signal.
- XRP drops below the $3.00 psychological support, risking a crucial support trendline breakdown.
Bitcoin (BTC) advances the pullback phase below the $115,000 level to test a crucial dynamic support, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), at press time on Monday. The pullback spreads amid broader market fear, resulting in liquidations of over $500 million in the last 24 hours.
Similarly, Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) are following the bearish trend, with nearly 4% losses. Amid the sell-off, institutional interest in top cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, could face volatility moving forward.
The technical outlook for the main crypto assets suggests escalating downside risk as selling pressure intensifies.
Crypto market bleeds over $500 million within 24 hours
CoinGlass data indicate that the broader cryptocurrency liquidations totaled $552.42 million, comprising $483.23 million in long positions and $69.06 million in short positions.
The clear imbalance of massive long liquidations suggests a shift to risk-off sentiment among investors. Amid such conditions, the crypto market could face further correction as fear tightens its grip.
Institutions uphold confidence in Bitcoin and Ethereum
Despite the pullback at the end of last week, Bitcoin and Ethereum were able to attract significant funds from US institutions. This marks an increase in confidence among institutional investors, which will be put to the test as Bitcoin and Ethereum experience steep declines this Monday.
Sosovalue data shows Ethereum marking its largest weekly net inflow of $2.85 billion, marking its fourteenth consecutive week of positive flows.
Ethereum spot ETF data | Source: SoSoValue
Bitcoin, on the other hand, maintained steady growth, with $547.82 billion in net inflows, surpassing the $246.75 billion in net inflows from the previous week.
Bitcoin spot ETF data | Source: SoSoValue
The US-based Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs hold total assets worth $151.98 billion and $28.15 billion, respectively.
Bitcoin loses strength, bears target $111,980
Bitcoin ticks lower by 2% at press time on Monday, crossing under the 50-day EMA at $115,001. Bitcoin’s bullish run from last week's peak at $124,474 on Thursday, resulting in a 4% drop on the day, ignited the ongoing pullback.
The path of least resistance targets the $111,980 support level, last tested on August 3, as pressure on Bitcoin intensifies.
The momentum indicators flash a sell signal as bullish momentum fades. On the daily chart, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) crosses below its signal line. Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44, below the halfway line, indicating a decline in buying pressure.
The 100-day and 200-day EMAs at $110,362 and $102,939, respectively, could act as dynamic support levels if the downtrend continues.
BTC/USDT daily price chart.
Looking up, a bounce back from the 50-day EMA at $115,001 could target the $120,000 supply zone.
Ethereum declines within a channel, targeting $4,000
Ethereum bulls fail to hold over $4,300 as the altcoin depreciates by over 4% at the time of writing on Monday. The altcoin falls towards the support trendline of a rising channel on the daily chart (shared below) after reversing from the previous week’s high at $4,868.
Amid the sell-off, ETH targets the $3,941 level, marked by the high of July 28, which coincides with the lower boundary of the rising channel.
The MACD approaches its signal line, hinting at a potential trend reversal, as declining green histograms suggest that bullish momentum is fading. Additionally, the RSI reads 58 on the daily chart, dropping below the overbought zone and indicating a sharp decline in buying pressure.
ETH/USDT daily price chart.
On the other hand, an intraday reversal securing a positive close for the day could test the $4,500 psychological resistance.
XRP’s trendline breakdown risks further losses
Ripple drops below the $3.00 mark, trading at $2.97 at press time on Monday with a loss of 3.8%. XRP’s pullback puts a long-standing resistance trendline formed by connecting the June 23 and August 3 lows, and the 50-day EMA at $2.94 to test.
The cross-border remittance token also tests the 38.2% Fibonacci level at $2.99, which is drawn from the low of $1.90 on June 22 to the high of $3.66 on July 18. A decisive close below the 50-day EMA could test the 50% retracement level $2.78.
The momentum indicators hold a bearish bias as the RSI at 45 leans below the halfway line, indicating a tired-out buying pressure. Additionally, the MACD and its signal extend the declining trend, pointing to increased bearish momentum.
XRP/USDT daily price chart.
On the flip side, if XRP holds above the support trendline at $3.00, a bounce back could retest the $3.34 resistance, last tested on Thursday.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
