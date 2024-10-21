Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum lose gains, XRP corrects on Monday, traders brace for $400 million unlocks

- Bitcoin erases 2% of its value on Monday and hovers around $67,000.
- Ethereum holds above $2,600, down nearly 3% on Monday.
- XRP trades near $0.55 as holders digest developments in lawsuit appeal and Elon Musk’s reaction to the altcoin.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP updates
- Bitcoin trades above $67,000 on Monday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization lost 2% of its value on Monday even as Spot Bitcoin ETFs note seven consecutive days of positive flows.
- Ethereum trades at $2,669, down 3% as the altcoin suffers a correction.
- XRP corrects less than 1% and holds above $0.55 on Monday as traders digest the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) appeal in the Ripple lawsuit and Elon Musk’s response to being asked about the altcoin.
- Elon Musk commented on the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies and said he does not endorse XRP when asked about the token.
Chart of the day: Cosmos (ATOM)
Cosmos (ATOM) has been in a downward trend since its March 7 peak at $14.585. Technical indicators, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) show ATOM price could gain.
The green histogram bars on MACD show there is underlying positive momentum in the ATOM price trend. Green bars on the Awesome Oscillator shows there is potential in ATOM.
ATOM/USDT daily chart
ATOM could find support at the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $4.582. In the event of a correction, ATOM could sweep liquidity at the October 10 low of $4.043.
Market updates
- Stripe, a payments processing firm, finalized a deal to buy the stablecoin platform Bridge for $1.1 billion.
- Bitcoin reached closer to $70,000 on Monday. Traders speculate on the likelihood of the token’s return to its all-time high of $73,777.
- Open Interest (OI) in USD-denominated Bitcoin futures surpassed $40 billion, an all-time high, according to data from Coinglass.
Bitcoin futures open interest
Industry updates
- Coinbase Assets announces that Flare (FLR), Injective Protocol (INJ), The Sandbox (SAND) and Stacks (STX) are now available to New York residents on the iOS and Android applications.
- VanEck, an asset management firm, announces that its Solana Exchanged Traded Note (ETN) now comes with a staking function. Users will receive the staking rewards in their token equity and this will be reflected in the daily terminal value.
VanEck EU Enables Staking for the $VSOL Solana ETP (AUM= $73M)— matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) October 21, 2024
> Rewards Accrue & Re-Invested Daily
> Staking Rewards Included in End-of-day NAV Daily.
> VanEck to Manage Staking Exposure to Ensure Daily Liquidity@vaneck_eu
⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ynDZytbf5i
- Crypto veterans debate Ethereum vs. Solana in a YouTube video, concluding that Ethereum is the money of the internet.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls sets sight on all-time high
US Spot ETFs recorded an inflow of $2.13 billion last week, with BlackRock (IBIT) funds accounting for $1.14 billion. On-chain data suggests a bullish outlook for Bitcoin as open interest reaches a new all-time high and the number of whale wallets is also increasing.
Crypto tokens unlock over $400 million in coins this week: Solana, Worldcoin, Bittensor among top 3
Solana, Worldcoin and Bittensor lead among those crypto projects set to unlock millions of dollars worth of coins this week. Data from token unlock tracker Tokenomist.ai shows several projects are lined up to unlock over $400 million in cryptocurrencies.
ApeCoin surged more than 70% following the launch of ApeChain
ApeCoin (APE) consolidates its gains on Monday after surging over 70% on Sunday following its new cross-chain bridge announcement on ApeChain. This bridge enables users to transfer APE tokens between the Ethereum and Arbitrum networks.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Could BTC reach its all-time high of $73,777?
Bitcoin (BTC) is approaching the resistance level of around $70,000. A firm close above this mark could trigger a rally to retest its all-time high. Ethereum (ETH) is nearing its descending trendline, with a break and close above signaling a potential rally.
Bitcoin: Will the “Uptober” rally reach a fresh all-time high?
Bitcoin rallied nearly 8% so far this week until Friday after breaking its resistance barrier, aiming for a fresh ATH. This rise in Bitcoin’s price is supported by an increase in institutional demand, which showcased a $1.86 billion inflows this week, the largest streak of inflows since mid-July.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.