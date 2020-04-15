Here's what you need to know on Wednesday
Markets
BTC/USD is currently trading at $6800 (-1.15%), bearish momentum comes back into play following a critical $7000 breach.
ETH/USD is currently trading at $158 (-0.95%), market bears are testing important daily support at $150.
XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.18 (-0.50%), the sellers were able to regain control following the failure to conquer $0.2000.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are QNT $5.27 (+9.80%), LUNA 0.204231 (+7.35%) LSK $1.05 (+6.15%) The day's losers are CKB $0.004895 (-4.92%), LINK $3.23 (-3.55%), DGTX $0.042987 (-3.20%).
Chart of the day: BTC/USD 60-minute chart (Price action formed a head and shoulders structure, breaching the neckline)
Market
Ethereum blockchain explorer Etherscan announced the launch of “ETH Protect,” a new tool that seeks to identify and flag Ether (ETH) addresses in receipt of tainted funds associated with crypto exchange hacks, attacks, and other illicit activities.
The founder of Ethereum (ETH), Vitalik Buterin, expressed a critical opinion on crypto mining via smartphone, referring to what HTC Exodus announced for Monero (XMR). Buterin tweeted: Mining on phones is a fool's game. Goes against everything we know about hardware economies of scale and more likely to trick users with false hope than help them.
Regulation
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has flagged its third cryptocurrency scam this month, warning investors against a scheme dubbed “The Billion Coin” (TBC). Marketed as a so-called “abundance-based cryptocurrency,” the SEC said in an advisory on April 14 that TBCoin’s promoters present the asset as a decentralized cryptocurrency that “aims to revolutionize the global financial system in order to eradicate world poverty.”
Industry
Medici Land Governance (MLG) – a subsidiary of Overstock’s venture arm, Medici Ventures – has inked a deal to build a blockchain-based land registry for a second Wyoming county.
Blockchain Association Singapore (BAS), a new industry group, has been formed in the South Asian financial hub by merging two existing bodies – the Singapore Blockchain Association (SBA) and the Blockchain, Enterprise and Scalable Technologies (BEST). Announced on Wednesday, the new blockchain industry group will be tasked to push the development of existing and new blockchain companies in the city-state.
Screenshots of a purported pilot version of a wallet app for China’s forthcoming digital yuan are circulating on social media. Ling Zhang, executive director of M&A, Global Fiat, at cryptocurrency exchange Binance first shared the images on April 14, later retweeted by the exchange’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao.
Quote of the day
Bitcoin is still working exactly as intended.
Bitcoin is still churning out blocks every 10 minutes.
The halving is still only 25 days away.
There’s still only 21M Bitcoins.
And Bitcoin is still not dead.
@Bloqport
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
