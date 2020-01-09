Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls hit the pause button and let BTC slip under $8,000

Here's what you need to know on Thursday
Markets:
- The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,933 (-4.6% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has been moving within a strong bearish trend amid decreasing volatility.
- The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $139.6 (+4.3% on a day-to-day basis). The Ethereum retreated from the recent high of $147.96; now, it is moving within a short-term bearish trend.
- XRP/USD settled at $0.2058 after a spike to $0.2255 on January 7. The coin is down 3.15% in recent 24 hours.
- Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) $0.3731 (+11.5%), 0x (ZRX) $0.2025 (+6.06%) and DxChain Token (DX) $0.0009 (+6.02%), The day's losers are Bytecoin (BCN) $0.0002 (-14.5%), Synthetix Network Token (SNX) $0.8915 (+10.45%) and Centrality (CENNZ) $0.0931 (-9.38%).
Chart of the day:
ETC/USD, 4-hour chart
Market:
- Billionaire money manager Jeffrey Gundlach expects that Bitcoin will reach $15,000 in 2020 due to the weakening dollar. The expert noted that a growing trade deficit will encourage foreigners to divest from the US economy, which will lead to a weaker dollar and stronger gold and commodities.
- The US-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken added five trading pairs with the Coinbase-backed stablecoin, USDC. XBT/USDC, ETH/USDC, USDC/EUR, USDC/USD and USDC/USDT are available for Kraken customers since January 8. Notably, Binance recently delisted USDC due to low liquidity.
- Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) may launch options on Bitcoin futures as early as on January 13, provided that regulators grant their approval. The derivative will provide traders with new trading opportunities and expand their hedging strategies.
Industry:
- The oldest bank of Thailand, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), announced a partnership with Ripple aimed at building a blockchain-based mobile application for instant, low-cost cross-border payments. The app known as SCB Easy was launched in a demo mode during Ripple’s annual customer event, Swell. It allows users to send cross-border payments instantly.
- Cryptocurrency lending platform BlockFi will pay interest for holding Litecoin and USDC stablecoin. BlockFi’s customers both from retail and institutional segment will also have access to loans in LTC and USD Coin. The initial annual percentage yield (APY) is 8.6% for USDC and 3.8% for Litecoin deposits on interest-bearing accounts.
Regulation:
- The head of the European Central Bank Christin Lagarde confirmed that the regulator wants to play a leading role in a major shift that is happening now in the financial services industry. She admitted that there is a growing demand for faster and cheaper cross-border payments; the central bank has been working on the solutions for some time now. Speaking about digital euro or central bank-issued digital currency, she said that the costs and benefits ratio was still unclear.
Quote of the day:
Public Electrum servers are unreliable and may be honeypots or even malicious. If you're using Electrum as a wallet and already running a Bitcoin node, consider installing ElectrumX, Electrs, or Electrum Personal Server on the same machine and point your wallet to it.
Jameson Lopp, CTO of CasaHODL
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls hit the pause button and let BTC slip under $8,000
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,933 (-4.6% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has been moving within a strong bearish trend amid decreasing volatility.
ETC/USD remains defiantly bullish above $5.0
Ethereum Classic is among the few bulls daring to walk through a sloth of bears on a stormy night. The technical picture remains positively intact even as the bulls push towards the $5.2 resistance.
BCH/USD consolidates its price between $240 and $245
BCH/USD had a bullish start to Thursday as the price has so far gone up from $239.75 to $240.45. Before this, the price dropped from $242.80 to $239.75 this Friday. The price is consolidating between ...
LTC/USD bears take the price back into the 20-day Bollinger Band
LTC/USD is on course of charting a second straight bearish day. LTC/USD was hovering above the 20-day Bollinger Band before the bears took the price back into the band.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.