Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls have an opportunity for greater upside

Here's what you need to know on Friday
Markets
BTC/USD is currently trading at $5950 (+19.65%), bulls make a big range breakout as price firmly reclaims $6000, gunning for $7000.
ETH/USD is currently trading at $130 (+18.45%), a break down of resistance at $130-140 range paved way for decent bullish momentum.
XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.15 (+11.90%), narrowing trading conditions has been breached by the bulls, with foundations laid for a recovery.
Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are BSV $165 (+33.00%), MCO $4.33 (+29.65%) NEXO $0.121145 (+28.15%) The day's losers are STEEM $0.27696 (-12.42%), BCN $0.000219 (-10.30%), EURS $1.057 (-1.25%).
Chart of the day: BTC /USD daily chart
Market
Reports detail that bidders have already committed to buying Maker (MKR) tokens for a total of $2 million in Dai (DAI) as the first phase of the MakerDAO debt auction reaches its final stages.
The majority of the current winning bids were placed at around 1:25 a.m. EST, March 20, so unless further bids come in, most of the lots will be sold at around 7:25 a.m. EST.
The open-source Baseline Protocol code allowing private systems to be built on the Ethereum public blockchain has now been published to GitHub, as of March 19. This means that the EY, Microsoft and ConsenSys-developed protocol is available to the public.
Regulation
An industry association of Europe’s clearinghouses said they’re in favour of a single classification that covers all crypto assets across the bloc. The EU is developing a broader push on how to handle the cryptocurrency industry, and clearinghouses will bear more of the burden.
Dubbed “On an EU framework for markets in crypto-assets,” the new legislation looks further to standardize regulatory approaches across the European Union.
Industry
Growing crypto adoption and the COVID-19 outbreak has encouraged Italy’s Banco Sella to launch a Bitcoin trading service. Around 1.2 million Italians already use Banca Stella’s Hype to carry out transactions and not only will they be able to buy and sell Bitcoin, they’ll also be able to pay for goods and services with the cryptocurrency.
According to a recent study published by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), Australia’s central bank, less than 1 percent of Australians paid for consumer goods with cryptocurrency in 2019. Revealed in RBA’s triennial Consumer Payments Survey (CPS), the findings from about 1,100 respondents shows that while consumers are largely embracing digital and alternative payment methods over cash, they’re just not paying in crypto. RBA conducted the survey in October and November 2019.
South American blockchain firm IOV Labs along with Grupo Sabra have launched their Gasnet blockchain network for Argentina’s natural gas distribution system. Gasnor was the first to greenlight the project but was soon followed by Argentina’s gas regulator Enargas who approved the nationwide deployment of the blockchain solution.
Hawaii is set to take a significant step towards cryptocurrency adoption after the state’s governor announced that it would be launching a testing program for digital currencies.
Quote of the day
Bitcoin is only down 15% from 8k, where the massive drop began. It’s up roughly 88% from the bottom.
@scottmelker
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin eyes $7,000 ignoring the Coronavirus menace
The Coronavirus breakout continues to wreak havoc across the globe leaving some countries such as Italy at a standstill. Financial markets including the cryptocurrency market have spent the entire week trying to recover from the damage caused by COVID-19 last week.
Ripple Price Weekly Forecast: XRP/USD focus shifts to $0.25, is Coronavirus giving back?
After spending an entire week in shambles, the cryptocurrency market has started to wake up to the investors call. The rollercoaster rides last week were mainly driven by the volatility brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic.
ETH/USD $145 hurdle unconquered, freefall under $120 imminent
Ethereum price confidently stepped above $140 resistance level on Thursday. The bullish action was in tandem with Bitcoin’s surge above $6,000. However, a weekly high was formed at $144.35, which left a gap that continues to explored by the bulls.
Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin bulls back in the game, $7,000 may be taken any minute
The cryptocurrency market is on fire as Bitcoin and all major altcoins register double-digit gains mid strong bullish sentiments triggered by a combination of technical and speculative factors.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.