Here's what you need to know on Monday
Markets:
- BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,400 (-1.50%) in the afternoon in U.S. hours, as the price runs into selling pressure in a big supply area.
- ETH/USD is currently trading at $128.20 (-2.80%), big rejections were seen at $135 resistance.
- XRP/USD is currently trading at $0.1940 (-2.25%), the price remains vulnerable to downside underneath $0.2000.
- Among the 100 most important cryptocurrencies, the best of the day are BCN $0.000300 (+12.40%), LUNA $0.291124 (+10.90%) and VET $0.00652 (+9.35%). The day's losers are ZEN $6.80 (11.10%), ADK $1.35 (-8.20%) and SEELE $0.353627 (-8.00%).
Chart of the day:
Market:
- Bitcoin's hashrate just hit a new all-time high.111,000,000,000,000,000,000 hashes per second according to data by RhythmTrader.
- The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), a significant player in the Bitcoin futures contract market, releases a weekly report that shows the commitment of the traders. The report is referred to as the Commitment of Traders (COT). The latest report suggests that institutional investors are not convinced that Bitcoin has reversed the downtrend and has an aggregate position of -1,250 BTC. The aggregate is the lowest in more than a year in spite of the two consecutive recovery cycles Bitcoin has experienced in less than a week.
Regulation:
- Australia’s financial watchdog, the Australian Transactions Report and Analysis Center (AUSTRAC) recently announced the withdrawal of licenses previously issued to three cryptocurrency exchanges. According to the anti-money laundering (AML) agency, the affected crypto exchanges were alleged to be connected to criminal activities.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard warned about the use of bitcoin in illicit activities. Brainard explains how over a quarter of bitcoin users are associated with illegal activity. Further adding to these problems is the fact of mot exchanges not requiring KYC and AML verification.
Industry:
- Head of the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) Digital Currency Research Institute, Mu Changchun, detailed that the country’s digital yuan is finally ready for trials. The central bank digital currency (CBDC) will, as per the announcement, not come as a volatile asset like Bitcoin or some other known stablecoins, and will not be pegged for currency basket as the back-up.
- South Korea is now working on developing a blockchain-based local currency that works like Bitcoin and other real DLT-based cryptocurrencies, as reported in local press.
Quote of the day:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD holds above $7,500 as $8,000 beckons
Bitcoin corrected higher over the weekend alongside other major cryptoassets. According to the confluence detector tool, BTC is trading above most of the critical barriers, which have turned into support levels.
XRP/USD recovery fails to break $0.20 resistance yet again
Ripple maintains a short-term uptrend despite the hurdle at $0.20. The technical levels are holding ground in the positive, further emphasizing a potential break above $0.20.
ETH/USD bullish action eyes $140 hurdle
Ethereum sustains bullish action emanating from the generally impressive weekend session. A break out of the descending channel resistance could place Ether in a trajectory eyeing $160.
Why BCH/USD short-lived breakout stalled under $200?
Bitcoin Cash hits a snag within a whisker of $200. Overbought conditions hint a possible reversal likely to test $190 support again.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Welcome to pre-holiday roller-coaster
The cryptocurrency market lived through another bloody week that saw Bitcoin's collapse below $6,500 and spectacular return above $7,400 within a single day.