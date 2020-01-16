- The bill would have allowed for payment of taxes and fees in the form of crypto in New Hampshire if approved.
- The bill was deemed “inexpedient to legislate.”
According to an earlier report by CoinDesk, two New Hampshire lawmakers initiated an effort that would have allowed the payment of taxes and fees in the form of cryptocurrency, back in January 2019. Had it been approved, the bill would have instructed the New Hampshire state treasurer to "develop an implementation plan for the state to accept cryptocurrencies as payment for taxes and fees and allows state agencies to accept payment in cryptocurrencies after July 1, 2020."
However, as per LegiScan data, the General Court's Executive Departments and Administration Committee voted 17-1 on November 13 to disregard the bill. This has been confirmed by the broader body of legislators by voice vote last week.
The effort by the lawyers mirrored legislation filed in 2015, which would have enabled the usage of Bitcoin for these purposes. If passed, both bills would have required the state treasurer to identify a third-party through which cryptocurrencies could be paid. Legislators of New Hampshire expressed their concern over the 2015 bill, with opponents questioning the risks of adopting a payment system like this. Eric Schleien, the former state representative, had argued:
It’s going to happen, all 50 states are going to do this. Why don’t we be the first?
Just like the first bill, the effort initiated by Acton and Yakubovich was deemed "inexpedient to legislate," implying that the bill has been dismissed at the committee level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD in tactical retreat before another assault at $9,000
Bitcoin bulls hit a brick wall on the approach to $8,900. The first digital coin retreated to $8,660 after several unsuccessful attempts to pass this crucial barrier.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD mired in technical correction
Litecoin, the 7th largest digital coin with the current market value of $3.5 billion, lost over 2.5% in the recent 24 hours amid global correction on the cryptocurrency market led by such altcoins as Bitcoin SV (-19%) and Bitcoin Cash (-7%).
Ethereum Classic retreats from multi-month high
Ethereum Classic, now the 18th largest digital asset with the current market value of $881 million, reached the top at $8.17 during early Asian hours and retreated to $7.64 by the time of writing.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple send red signals
The crypto market has been extremely eventful this week. The massive recovery saw bulls storm the market in large numbers. Some cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV, Dash and Bitcoin Cash were like Usain Bolt on steroids.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.