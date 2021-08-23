Yet another blow has been dealt to China’s cryptocurrency community, with news of a new high court ruling in Northern Shandong province that has drawn out the consequences of crypto’s lack of legal status in the country.
As the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported, the case in question was an appeal against a ruling this January by an intermediate court in the city of Jinan. The plaintiff in the case had lost 70,000 yuan (roughly $10,750) by investing in unnamed crypto tokens back in 2017, which friends of his had reportedly endorsed. Following the People’s Bank of China’s doubling down on its anti-crypto measures in 2018, the involved accounts were closed, leading to the loss of the tokens.
Shandong’s high court has now ruled this weekend against the plaintiff's case, which rested upon allegations of fraud, by affirming that “investing or trading cryptocurrency isn’t protected by law.”
As previously reported, Shandong’s ruling is in line with the judgment of some other provincial courts in China, as, for example, when a court in Fujian province dismissed a Bitcoin-related case last year on the grounds that a virtual commodity cannot be protected by Chinese law.
Yet a ruling that very same year had suggested otherwise, when the Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court ruled that a couple should be compensated for the theft of their Bitcoin. This echoed a 2019 ruling by the Hangzhou Internet Court, which became, at the time, the second Chinese court to have deemed Bitcoin (BTC) to be virtual property.
SCMP’s claim that this weekend’s ruling could serve as a negative precedent for crypto users in China comes as Beijing escalates its antagonistic stance towards cryptocurrencies, especially as of spring 2021.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
Dogecoin price consolidates as DOGE bulls place $0.40 in their crosshairs
Dogecoin price is hovering above the demand zone, ranging from $0.280 to $0.311. A decisive bounce off this barrier will open the path to roughly 30% advance to $0.40. If DOGE produces a lower low below $0.273, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Shiba Inu price lacks momentum but eyes 35% ascent
Shiba Inu price faced a minor blockade as it pierced a crucial resistance level. However, due the corrective nature of the cryptocurrency market, SHIB experienced a pullback, delaying its upswing. Shiba Inu price came close to testing the $0.00000759.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC clears weak holders, time to rise another 20%
Ethereum Classic price has failed to reach the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $80.75, a fundamental level of resistance for the move that has totaled over 100% from the July 20 low. Ethereum Classic price engages the July ascending ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.