Crypto mass adoption around the corner as traditional companies join the game
- AT&T integrated Bitpay solution to allow cryptocurrencies as a payment option.
- The company joins the ranks of other corporations that have already enabled crypto payment.
The US-based telecom giant AT&T has started to accept payments in cryptocurrencies via Bitpay service, according to the press release published by the company. The crypto payment option is already available for AT&T users through a mobile app or the AT&T website. The customers will see the new option in the myAT&T app or when they log on to their online account
Customers will be able to select BitPay as a payment option when they log on to their accounts online or with the myAT&T app.
Commenting on the news, the AT&T Vice President of Communications Finance Business Operations Kevin McDorman noted:
“We’re always looking for ways to improve and expand our services. We have customers who use cryptocurrency, and we are happy we can offer them a way to pay their bills with the method they prefer.”
The crypto community interpreted the news as a signal that mass adoption is gaining traction. It is worth noting, that recently Whole Foods, an American supermarket chain which exclusively sells organic food added crypto as a payment option. Starbucks also allows for buying coffee with coins.
Also, recently, BitPay announced a partnership with Avnet, a global leader of electronic components and services. Due to BitPay integration, the company now accepts payments in Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.