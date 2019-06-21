Crypto market update: Bitcoin marches past $10,000 as bulls dominate the market
- BTC/USD crossed $10,000 for the first time since March 2018.
- ETH/USD was the biggest winner among the top 20 as its price went up by 8.72%.
Friday turned out to be a historic day for the crypto market as BTC/USD crossed $10,000 for the first time since March 2018. Along with Bitcoin, the rest of the crypto market managed to pull their weight as well. Let’s take a look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest winners of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin (BTC): The price has gone up from $9,535 to $10,225 this Friday. In the early hours of Saturday, the price has gone down to $10,125 as investors are selling off their bitcoins to net profits. It is critical for the bulls that the $10,000-level can be sustained through this selling pressure.
- Ethereum (ETH): ETH/USD has gone up from $272.25 to $296 charting an 8.72% increase in price. The bulls will want to have enough momentum to take the price past $300 by the end of this Saturday. It is currently trading for $297.20.
- Ripple (XRP): XRP/USD went up from $0.43 to $0.445 this Friday. The price has gone up further to $0.446 in the early hours of Saturday.
Biggest winners and losers (top 20 coins)
- Ethereum (ETH) is the biggest winner as its price has gone up by 8.72% and is currently trading for $297.20.
- Bitcoin (BTC) is up next with a 6% increase. It is currently trading for $10,125.
- Binance Coin (BNB) went up by 5.89% and is currently trading for $38.75.
