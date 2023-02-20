Market picture
Bitcoin gained 11.5% last week to close at $24.5K. The price stabilised near this level at the start of the new week. The cryptocurrency's market capitalisation rose 9.3% last week to $1.12 trillion. Almost all of the growth came in the first half of the week, with smaller gains in the final days.
Sunday saw a fresh attempt to push BTCUSD above $25K. However, the bulls failed to form a nice weekly candle to close above a significant level, leaving the rate below the 200-week average and touching the 50-week. Buyers may be more cautious in the coming days as a death cross formed on the weekly timeframes last week, although it should not be taken as a sell signal.
Ethereum grew 9.5% to $1680. Other leading altcoins in the top 10 gained between 1.2% (XRP) and 16.7% (Polygon). The exception was BNB (-2.3%).
News background
US authorities continue their "cryptocurrency crusade". The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged Terraform Labs (TFL) and its CEO, Do Kwon, with running a multi-billion-dollar securities fraud scheme. The SEC charged TerraUSD (UST) and the LUNA token with algorithmic stablecoin.
US Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown called for a comprehensive regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies to protect investors from losing money. The congressman recalled that the digital asset market lost $1.46 trillion in capitalisation in 2022 and that cryptocurrencies have cut more than 1,600 jobs.
The Wall Street Journal wrote that banks are ending partnerships with crypto firms for fear of reprisals from regulators threatening to separate digital assets from the traditional financial system.
Platypus, a decentralised financial protocol based on the Avalanche blockchain, suffered an attack in which a hacker stole around $8.5 million in crypto assets. However, Chainalysis estimated that during 2022, the total amount of money raised by cryptocurrency fraudsters fell from $10.9 billion to $5.9 billion.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
TRON outperforms altcoins Ethereum, XRP and Cardano fuels bullish narrative among TRX holders
TRON’s Total Value Locked has been in an uptrend for a few weeks and the token’s on-chain metrics are aligned with bulls’ interests. A recent chart posted by the TRON community revealed a steady increase in the network’s transaction count since September 2022.
Will Solana retain its 2023 gains and pump higher with Helium Network’s migration?
Solana, an Ethereum competitor and a smart contract network, has yielded double-digit gains for holders over the past week. SOL network announced the latest bullish update, Helium Network’s migration to the Solana blockchain.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Do the bears have the upper hand?
Dogecoin price has been struggling to break through a key resistance level, leaving both bulls about DOGE's future price movements. This piece identifies a possible bearish scenario for the notorious meme coin.
Hedera Hashgraph Price Prediction: HBAR continues to point north
Hedera hashgraph price shows optimistic signals that the winter rally will continue in the coming weeks. Traders should keep a close eye on HBAR as it seems poised to rally considerably.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.