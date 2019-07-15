- Bulls managed to recover the prices this Monday after a heavily bearish weekend.
- Tezos (XTZ) was the biggest winner among the top 20.
Following a hugely bearish weekend where the bulls got utterly dominated by the bears, the market recovered a bit this Monday. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest winners and losers of the day, among the top 20 coins.
Top three coins
- Bitcoin: BTC/USD dropped dramatically from $11,805 to $10,195. This Monday, the price dropped below $10,000 to $9,855 but then recovered up to $10,775. The market seems to have found support on the $10,195 level. The bulls will need to smash past resistance at $11,000.
- Ethereum: ETH/USD found resistance at $275-level and plummetted down to $226.50, losing 17.65% of its price in the process. This Monday, the price initially dropped down to $203. After that, the bulls entered the market and took it up to $232.15.
- Ripple: XRP/USD followed Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s pattern and had an immensely bearish day. The price fell from $0.344 to $0.304 this weekend. This Monday, the price recovered to $0.313.
Biggest winners and losers
- Tezos (XTZ) went up by 5.19% and is currently trading for $0.988.
- Cosmos (ATOM) went up by 4.73% and is trading for $4.09.
- Neo (NEO) was the biggest loser of the day as it lost 3.5% and is trading for $12.24.
