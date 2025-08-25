- Ethena edges lower within a rising, expanding channel, risking a potential breakdown.
- Lido extends losses from Sunday as the RSI flashes a bearish divergence.
- Pump.fun advances a downcycle within a declining wedge, eyeing steeper levels.
Ethena (ENA), Lido (LDO), and Pump.fun (PUMP) start the week under pressure, leading the cryptocurrency market losses over the last 24 hours. The altcoins display room for further correction, as the selling pressure increases.
The cryptocurrency market has recorded a total liquidation of $666 million as overhead supply increases. The $502 million in long liquidations, compared to $164 million in short liquidations, highlights the widespread forced exit of bullish positions.
Crypto Market Liquidations. Source: Coinglass
Ethena extends the pullback under pressure
Ethena trades at $0.6881 at the time of writing on Monday, having stepped higher from its recent low of $0.6744. The synthetic dollar token trends lower for the third consecutive day, eyeing a support trendline formed by connecting the August 2 and August 21 lows, near $0.6500.
A potential daily close below this level could extend the decline to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.5876, followed by the $0.5122 support marked by the August 2 low.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and its signal line are on a downward slope after the sell signal (crossover) was generated on August 15. A successive trend of red histogram bars below the zero signal indicates the rise in bearish momentum.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 53 floats above the midpoint as buying pressure wanes. A dip below this level would trigger a spike in selling pressure, increasing the pattern breakdown risk.
ENA/USDT daily price chart.
On the contrary, if ENA bounces off the support trendline or marks a decisive close above the $0.7533 (Friday close), it could extend the rally to $0.8555 peak from August 11.
Lido is at risk of a double top reversal
Lido edges lower by 1% at press time on Monday, extending the 6.27% loss from Sunday. The Liquid staking governance token warns of a double top pattern, formed by the peaks of August 12 and August 22.
The RSI indicator on the daily chart forms lower high peaks coinciding with the potential double top, flashing a bearish divergence. Currently, the RSI stands at 58, moving closer to the midpoint as buying pressure wanes.
A potential close below the $1.2250 support level, marked by the August 10 low, would release the trapped momentum on the downside, potentially testing the 200-day EMA at $1.1046.
LDO/USDT daily price chart.
On the flip side, to reinforce an uptrend, LDO should surpass the $1.6230 high from August 12. This breakout rally could stretch the rally to $1.9590, marked by the February 17 peak.
Pump.Fun risks further losses in a wedge pattern
Pump.fun edges lower within a falling wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart (shared below), extending the 7% drop from Sunday. The meme coin launch token trades at $0.002886 at press time on Monday, eyeing the $0.002744 support or the August 19 low.
Despite the near-term support, the downcycle within the wedge pattern could test the lower boundary line near $0.002579.
The RSI reads 40 on the 4-hour chart, declining towards the oversold zone as selling pressure grows. Additionally, the MACD and its signal line maintain a declining trend after triggering the August 24 sell signal.
PUMP/USDT daily price chart.
On the flip side, if PUMP reverses from the support level, it could test the 50-period EMA at $0.003102, moving near the wedge pattern’s upper boundary line.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Ethereum surges to new all-time high following Powell's dovish hints, eyes $6,000
Ethereum surged to a new all-time high on Friday, crossing $4,868 for the first time since November 2021, according to data from crypto exchange Binance. The top altcoin's surge follows Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's dovish hints at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday.
XRP registers 7% gain following dovish Fed hints and Ripple’s partnership with SBI
XRP gained 8% on Friday after Ripple announced a partnership with Japanese firm SBI Holdings to begin distributing the Ripple USD stablecoin in Japan. The remittance-based token's rise was also partly fueled by dovish hints from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in his speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium.
Crypto Price Movers: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rally as Fed Chair Powell turns dovish
Bitcoin and the crypto market rebounded on Friday following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, hinting at a possible rate cut due to the weakening labor market.
Crypto Gainers: OKB hits record high as ZEC and MORPHO hint at breakout rallies
OKB (OKB) extends the uptrend beyond $250 milestone, securing the top performer spot in the crypto market over the last 24 hours. ZCash (ZEC) and Morpho (MORPHO) emerge as secondary performers with technicals hinting at a potential breakout rally ahead.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
