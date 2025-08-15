Crypto Market Down: FARTCOIN, VIRTUAL, TIA post double-digit losses amid $1B liquidation

- Fartcoin edges higher after a 12% loss from the previous day.
- Virtual dropped by over 13% on Thursday, increasing the chances of a death cross between two key moving averages.
- Celestia reversed from the 100-day EMA to form a bearish engulfing candle, risking further losses.
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), and Celestia (TIA) record losses in double digits over the last 24 hours, as the cryptocurrency market lost over $1 billion in liquidations on the back of a higher-than-expected US July PPI rising 0.9% in a month, to the highest since March 2022.
The technical outlook remains mixed as the chances of the US Fed cutting the interest rate in September rise to 94%. US President Donald Trump urges a 300 bps rate cut, which could send a bullish shockwave through the US home market, equities, and the cryptocurrency market.
FARTCOIN holds above the 200-day EMA as downside risk looms
Fartcoin edges higher by 2% at press time on Friday after a 12.36% loss on the previous day. The Solana-based meme coin holds above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.9656, struggling to crawl above the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $1.0055, which is drawn from the $2.7400 peak on January 19 to the $0.1986 on March 10.
A decisive close above this could reignite recovery in the Fartcoin, potentially testing the 50-day EMA at $1.1266. The declining average line risks a death cross with the 100-day EMA, which would signal a short-term trend more bearish than the longer-term trend.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains mixed as the average lines flatline converge. Still, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 45 holds close to neutral levels, pointing upwards to the halfway line.
FARTCOIN/USDT daily price chart.
Looking down, if the meme coin drops below the 200-day EMA at $0.9656, it could extend the decline to the 50% retracement level at $0.7378.
VIRTUAL risks further losses amid death cross chances
Virtuals Protocol remains under the 200-day EMA as it dropped over 13% on Thursday. VIRTUAL recovers by 2% at the time of writing on Friday as the declining 50- and 200-day EMA risk a death cross, flashing a sell signal which led to a near 40% crash last time in March.
The path of least resistance suggests a retest of the $1.12 support, and a decisive close below this level could extend the decline to the $1.00 psychological level.
The momentum indicators hold a bearish bias as the RSI drops to 39, inching closer to the oversold area. Additionally, the MACD is on the verge of crossing below its signal line, a sell signal as bearish momentum revives.
VIRTUAL/USDT daily price chart.
Looking up, VIRTUAL should reclaim the 200-day EMA at $1.45 to reinforce an uptrend.
TIA could test the $1.310 support floor
Celestia appreciated by nearly 2% at press time on Friday, following the near 13% loss from the previous day, which formed a bearish engulfing candle. Despite the sell-off, TIA holds its ground above the $1.685 support level marked by the June 24 high.
A clean push below this level could extend the decline to the $1.310 support floor marked by the low of June 22.
The MACD and its signal line move close to each other, increasing the risk of a crossover, which would trigger a sell signal. Still, the RSI at 48 remains steady at neutral grounds, keeping the reversal cards on the table.
TIA/USDT daily price chart.
On the upside, TIA should surpass the bearish engulfing candle with a decisive close above the 100-day EMA at $2.072. If so, the uptrend could extend to the 50% retracement level at $2.356.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC steadies after record high, ETH and XRP eye rebound
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) stabilized around their key support levels on Friday after dipping 4%, 4.26%, and 5.96%, respectively, the previous day. This price pullback in the top 3 cryptocurrencies came in after the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data was released.
FARTCOIN, VIRTUAL, and TIA post double-digit losses amid $1B liquidation
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), and Celestia (TIA) record losses in double digits over the last 24 hours, as the cryptocurrency market lost over $1 billion in liquidations on the back of a higher-than-expected US July PPI rising 0.9% in a month, to the highest since March 2022.
Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts
Circle (CRCL) closed trading with a 9% decline on Thursday after Dragonfly investor Omar Kanji predicted that a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September could result in a $618 million drop in the company's revenue.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Surge in validator exits and strong PPI inflation reading sparks correction
Ethereum (ETH) dropped by 5% on Thursday following an increase in the amount of coins exiting validator duties and a hot July Producer Price Index (PPI) reading in the US.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls target $120,000 as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin (BTC) looks set to close the week in the green, breaking above the $116,000 resistance, as market optimism swelled after United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to include alternative assets, including crypto, in US 401(k) retirement accounts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.