Crypto Market Down: FARTCOIN, VIRTUAL, TIA post double-digit losses amid $1B liquidation

Fartcoin edges higher after a 12% loss from the previous day.

Virtual dropped by over 13% on Thursday, increasing the chances of a death cross between two key moving averages.

Celestia reversed from the 100-day EMA to form a bearish engulfing candle, risking further losses.

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), and Celestia (TIA) record losses in double digits over the last 24 hours, as the cryptocurrency market lost over $1 billion in liquidations on the back of a higher-than-expected US July PPI rising 0.9% in a month, to the highest since March 2022.

The technical outlook remains mixed as the chances of the US Fed cutting the interest rate in September rise to 94%. US President Donald Trump urges a 300 bps rate cut, which could send a bullish shockwave through the US home market, equities, and the cryptocurrency market.

FARTCOIN holds above the 200-day EMA as downside risk looms

Fartcoin edges higher by 2% at press time on Friday after a 12.36% loss on the previous day. The Solana-based meme coin holds above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.9656, struggling to crawl above the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $1.0055, which is drawn from the $2.7400 peak on January 19 to the $0.1986 on March 10.

A decisive close above this could reignite recovery in the Fartcoin, potentially testing the 50-day EMA at $1.1266. The declining average line risks a death cross with the 100-day EMA, which would signal a short-term trend more bearish than the longer-term trend.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator remains mixed as the average lines flatline converge. Still, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 45 holds close to neutral levels, pointing upwards to the halfway line.

FARTCOIN/USDT daily price chart.

Looking down, if the meme coin drops below the 200-day EMA at $0.9656, it could extend the decline to the 50% retracement level at $0.7378.

VIRTUAL risks further losses amid death cross chances

Virtuals Protocol remains under the 200-day EMA as it dropped over 13% on Thursday. VIRTUAL recovers by 2% at the time of writing on Friday as the declining 50- and 200-day EMA risk a death cross, flashing a sell signal which led to a near 40% crash last time in March.

The path of least resistance suggests a retest of the $1.12 support, and a decisive close below this level could extend the decline to the $1.00 psychological level.

The momentum indicators hold a bearish bias as the RSI drops to 39, inching closer to the oversold area. Additionally, the MACD is on the verge of crossing below its signal line, a sell signal as bearish momentum revives.

VIRTUAL/USDT daily price chart.

Looking up, VIRTUAL should reclaim the 200-day EMA at $1.45 to reinforce an uptrend.

TIA could test the $1.310 support floor

Celestia appreciated by nearly 2% at press time on Friday, following the near 13% loss from the previous day, which formed a bearish engulfing candle. Despite the sell-off, TIA holds its ground above the $1.685 support level marked by the June 24 high.

A clean push below this level could extend the decline to the $1.310 support floor marked by the low of June 22.

The MACD and its signal line move close to each other, increasing the risk of a crossover, which would trigger a sell signal. Still, the RSI at 48 remains steady at neutral grounds, keeping the reversal cards on the table.

TIA/USDT daily price chart.

On the upside, TIA should surpass the bearish engulfing candle with a decisive close above the 100-day EMA at $2.072. If so, the uptrend could extend to the 50% retracement level at $2.356.