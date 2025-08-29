- Pyth Network surged 99% on Thursday as the price layer integrated US GDP data on-chain.
- Pump.fun bounces back as the supply shock after a $10 million buyback initiative from last week takes effect.
- POL rebounds as a Philippine senator demands that the national budget be recorded on-chain on Polygon.
Pyth Network (PYTH), Pump.fun (PUMP) and POL (POL) gained over 99% on Thursday, fueled by the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data integration. Pump. Fun and POL follow the gains underpinned by buyback programs and the demands of the on-chain Philippine national budget, respectively.
Pyth Network skyrockets with US GDP data integration
Pyth Network, the on-chain price layer, grabs the broader cryptocurrency market’s attention as the US GDP data goes live on-chain. Howard Lutnick, the US Secretary of Commerce, announced the shift to blockchain for transparency, showcasing strong economic confidence with a 3.3% rise in US GDP.
PYTH trades at $0.2314 at press time on Friday, targeting the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $0.2653, which is drawn from $0.5533 on December 3 to $0.0807 on June 22. A decisive push above this level could extend the rally to $0.3665, aligning with the 78.6% Fibonacci level.
The momentum indicators on the daily chart share a bullish bias as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 79 enters the overbought zone and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shoots up with its signal line.
PYTH/USDT daily price chart.
On the flip side, if PYTH retraces below the 50% retracement level at $0.2114, it could decline to the 38.2% Fibonacci level at $0.1664.
Pump.fun aims to extend the wedge breakout rally
Pump.fun gains traction after spending 99.32% of revenue from August 22 to August 26 to acquire $10.65 million in PUMP tokens. This boosted the holdings to $58.13 million, which offsets over 4% of the circulating supply of tokens.
PUMP ticks lower by over 2% at press time on Friday after three consecutive days of gains. The recovery run marked a breakout from a falling wedge pattern on the 4-hour chart.
PUMP targets the retest of the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.003287.
Still, the momentum indicator signal heightened bullish pressure as the RSI held at 65 after reversing from the overbought zone. Additionally, the MACD and its signal line maintain a steady rise.
PUMP/USDT daily price chart.
Looking up, a potential bounce back from the 200-period EMA could test the $0.004080 level, acting as the peak of the falling wedge pattern.
POL eyes trend reversal with 200-day EMA breakout
POL gains traction fueled by the demands of Philippine Senator Bam Aquino to record the national budget on the blockchain, Polygon. Its native token has increased over 3% on the day at the time of writing, challenging the 200-day EMA at $0.2602.
A potential close above this level could extend the uptrend to the $0.2822 level, aligning with the 38.2% Fibonacci level, drawn from $0.7685 on December 3 to $0.1519 on April 7.
The RSI at 57 rises from the neutral regions, suggesting a resurgence in buying activity with room for further growth before reaching overbought levels.
POL/USDT daily price chart.
On the downside, if MATIC experiences a bearish reversal, it could retest the 50-day EMA at $ 2,334.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
