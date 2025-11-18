TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Crypto Gainers: Internet Computer, Filecoin rebound in a bear market

  • Crypto market suffers over $800 million in liquidations as Bitcoin slips below $92,000.
  • Internet Computer rises by over 6% on Tuesday, extending the recovery this week.
  • Filecoin gains 7% on Tuesday, holding above the $2.00 mark and the 50-day EMA.
Crypto Gainers: Internet Computer, Filecoin rebound in a bear market
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Internet Computer (ICP) and Filecoin (FIL) are the only Top 100 altcoins trading in the green, by press time on Tuesday, as the broader cryptocurrency market shifts bearish. Bitcoin (BTC) crosses below $92,000, resulting in a broader market liquidation of over $800 million in the last 24 hours. 

Still, the technical outlook for ICP and FIL remains relatively optimistic as overhead supply pressure wanes. 

Crypto market bleeds as Bitcoin drops below $92,000

The broader cryptocurrency market experienced a massive liquidation of $808 million over the last 24 hours, comprising $531 million in long liquidations and $277 million in short liquidations. Bitcoin’s pullback triggers the sudden wipeout of largely bullish-aligned positions, including the largest liquidation trade of $96.51 million on Hyperliquid in the BTC/USD pair. 

Crypto market liquidations data. Source: CoinGlass.
Crypto market liquidations data. Source: CoinGlass.

Bitcoin extends its fourth consecutive bearish week, erasing gains made since late April. At the time of writing, BTC is down 3% so far in the week, targeting the $88,765 support level marked by the March 24 high. 

The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) crossed below the 200-day EMA on Sunday, marking a Death Cross pattern, which confirms the bearish dominance in the short and medium term.

In line with the Death Cross, the momentum indicators, including the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 27, signal an oversold condition. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) extends the declining trend with the signal line, indicating an increase in bearish momentum.

BTC/USDT daily price chart.
BTC/USDT daily price chart.

On the upside, if BTC resurfaces above $92,800 level, aligning with the April 28 low, it could extend the recovery to the June 22 low of $98,200. 

Internet Computer’s rebound gains momentum

Internet Computer edges higher by over 6% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 15% rebound from Monday. The recovery cements a strong support at the R1 Pivot Point at $4.70, with bulls aiming to reclaim the $6.00 level. 

If the recovery clears the R2 Pivot Point at $6.47, ICP could target the R3 Pivot Point at $8.25 level. 

The momentum indicators on the daily chart corroborate the short-term bullish shift as the RSI at 54 bounces off the midline, suggesting an increase in buying pressure. Furthermore, the MACD and the signal line shift sideways from a negative trend, increasing the possibility of a bullish crossover. 

ICP/USDT daily price chart.
ICP/USDT daily price chart.

On the downside, if ICP slips below $4.70, it would erase the gains made so far this week, increasing the risk of a pullback to the centre Pivot level at $2.93. 

Filecoin aims to extend recovery 

Filecoin trades above the 100-day EMA at $2.12, recording 7% at press time on Tuesday. The rebound from the 50-day EMA could target the 200-day EMA at $2.42 if it holds a daily close above $2.12. 

Similar to the Internet Computer, the FIL recovery aligns with reduced selling pressure as RSI at 53 shifts upwards from the halfway line. Meanwhile, the MACD and signal line are moving closer to a potential crossover, which would flash a buying opportunity. 

FIL/USDT daily price chart.
FIL/USDT daily price chart.

However, if FIL drops below the $2.00 round figure, it would nullify the recovery chances and potentially target the November 4 low at $1.27. 

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana Price Forecast: SOL hits key support as sell-off wave cools down

Solana Price Forecast: SOL hits key support as sell-off wave cools down

Solana (SOL) edges higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, holding above the $130 mark. The technical outlook for Solana focuses on key support at $126 amid heightened selling pressure.

Cboe unveils 'perpetual-style' futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Cboe unveils 'perpetual-style' futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Cboe plans to roll out Bitcoin and Ethereum 
"perpetual-style" futures products, known as Continuous Futures. The products are designed to give traders extended exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum through contracts with a 10-year expiration.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA stabilizes at key support with signs of on-chain recovery

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA stabilizes at key support with signs of on-chain recovery

Cardano (ADA) is stabilizing around the daily support level of $0.45 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after correcting nearly 4% the previous day. Despite the recent dip, on-chain and derivatives indicators are showing early signs of recovery

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 as BitMine continues buying spree

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 as BitMine continues buying spree

Ethereum treasury company BitMine Immersion Technologies announced on Monday that it bought 54,156 ETH last week, pushing its holdings to 3.56 million ETH.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.