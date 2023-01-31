Crypto companies tightened their purse strings in the first month of 2023, with at least 2,900 crypto staff cut loose across 14 crypto firms in January.
The latest firm to reportedly initiate a layoff is the crypto infrastructure provider Prime Trust, which has reportedly reduced its employee count by a third.
The reduction would equate to an estimated 100 or so staff cut, as Prime had 312 employees on LinkedIn at the time of writing.
Other recent cuts over the last few days include 30 staff from the crypto platform Matrixport being let go, according to a Jan. 27 Bloomberg report, while an earlier Jan. 23 report from The Information said that roughly 100 staff were laid off from the crypto exchange Gemini.
The largest staff layoff for the month was initiated by crypto exchange Coinbase, which reduced its headcount by around 950 employees on Jan. 10.
Its peer exchanges Crypto.com, Luno and Huobi trailed with reductions of around 500, 330 and 320 employees respectively.
Embattled crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its subsidiaries similarly saw significant layoffs with 485 workers sacked in January alone as the firm navigates a financial crisis.
The DCG-owned Luno saw the most layoffs, while DCG itself slashed 66 employees, its subsidiary lending platform Genesis cut 63 jobs and its asset management firm HQ Digital shuttered, affecting 26 staff.
Rounding out the list were the 200 members of staff let go by crypto bank Silvergate, the 110 employees cut from the Blockchain.com exchange and the 96 staff terminated from MetaMask’s parent company, ConsenSys.
Meanwhile, 20 staff members were let go from the nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace SuperRare.
These staff cuts came despite Bitcoin (BTC) performing strongly in the month, targeting nearly $25,000 as institutional demand has continued to increase.
However, the large-scale crypto industry layoffs were not in isolation. Around 48,000 people in January alone were let go from just four companies: Google, Amazon, Microsoft and Salesforce.
While some may believe there’s more gloom ahead, crypto hedge fund Pantera Capital believes there’s never been a better time to start a blockchain company, claiming that bear markets provide “less noise and distraction from building.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three reasons why Aptos price rally could lose steam after 400% gains
Aptos witnessed a massive spike in its price since December 29, but on-chain analysts and experts suspect the token’s price rally could soon come to an end
Three reasons why Bitcoin price analysis hints at a pullback to this level
Bitcoin price has been on a steady uptrend since January 1 and has shown no signs of stopping so far. However, things are starting to change with January 29’s daily candlestick close and could point to an incoming sell-off.
Solana price might be in a micro uptrend, but here's why traders should practice caution
Solana price is maintaining its presence above the $22 mark that it reclaimed about a week ago, enabling the altcoin to preserve its uptrend.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA still in an uptrend until this level fails
Cardano price accomplished an impressive 66% rally in January. As the price continues to ascend, there are reasons to consider that a pullback is on the horizon.
Bitcoin: If bulls are back, this is where you can accumulate BTC next
Bitcoin price shows a lack of momentum after an explosive move in the last three weeks. The fourth week has been relatively silent, without a lot of volatile moves. While BTC consolidates, other altcoins are rallying left and right, providing massive gains.