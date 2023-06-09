Crypto exchange OKX burned over $258 million worth of its okb (OKB) tokens from March to May in a planned move, sending the token higher as the broader crypto market remained little changed.
“In this round, the total number of OKB bought back and burned from the secondary market was 5,497,312.77 OKB” OKX said in its buy back-and-burn report released Friday.
OKB tokens rose to $45 from $44 as details of the completed burn were released. They are up 1.4% in the past 24 hours. The token has a market capitalization of over $2.6 billion.
The buy-and-burn program was launched in May 2019, when OKX started to purchase OKB tokens from the original supply of 300,000,000 every three months, depending on seasonal market and operating performance.
Burn refers to the permanent deletion of tokens from circulating supply by sending them to a wallet address that is controlled by no one. A drop in supply can, over time, lead to price increases for such tokens if demand continues to grow.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
This is why a mere 15% rally in Lido DAO price could be a game-changer for LDO holders
Lido DAO price is following the rest of the market due to the regulatory events that transpired in the last few days. However, the DeFi token is generally unlikely to pursue the path set by any other cryptocurrencies, including the likes of Bitcoin. This might play in favor of LDO.
LINK holders opt to sell as Chainlink price falls by 9% in a week, new investors on the rise
Chainlink price, after following the broader market cues, is nearing a key support level that was last visited by the coin in January this year. This has discouraged LINK holders to the point where selling has become a preferred option. However, newer investors are countering this selling by accumulating, preventing a severe decline.
Optimism price could rally 50% as network upgrade inspires new wave of OP adoption
Optimism (OP) price appears to have found support after a new buyer congestion zone came into effect to prevent the free fall. Accordingly, the Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) token is trading horizontally, giving bulls time to accumulate OP at affordable rates.
Binance CEO addresses chat records disclosed by the SEC
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has issued an internal address to company staff, asking them to focus on work and developing products people can use. The internal memo comes after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) disclosed chat records between Binance employees in an attempt to support its case against the largest crypto exchange by trading volume.
Bitcoin: BTC targets $30,000 as short-term bias turns bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of the bulls’ victory. After failing to trigger a steep correction, bears look now out of context, at least in the short term, allowing buyers to restart a minor uptrend.