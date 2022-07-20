Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried believes the bottom is in

- Raoul Pal and Samuel Bankman-Fried agree that the crypto plunge is behind us and the bottom is in after the recent drawdown.
- The FTX CEO believes that there won’t be another shoe to drop in the crypto carnage and the worst is now behind us.
- Bitcoin and Ethereum bounced back and recouped their losses, posting double-digit gains over the past week.
Sam Bankman-Fried assured crypto investors that the bottom is in and the drawdown is behind us. There won’t be another shoe drop as Bitcoin and Ethereum recoup their losses. Raoul Pal agrees with the FTX CEO, believes that we may have reached the bottom.
I think the shoes have dropped: Sam Bankman-Fried
Samuel Bankman-Fried, crypto billionaire and CEO of FTX is certain that all the shoes have dropped and the cryptocurrency market has hit bottom. Investors are now scraping the bottom of the barrel as Bitcoin, Ethereum and altcoins recoup their losses and begin their recoveries.
The FTX CEO is most excited about developments in web3 and payment platforms and consumer market structures. Sam Bankman-Fried was quoted as saying, “I think the shoes have dropped.” The CEO referred to the current crypto market scenario where he believes the bottom is in. Since July 18, analysts have noted a recovery in Bitcoin and Ethereum and the overall crypto market capitalization. The Total Value Locked in Ethereum, Cardano, Avalanche and the DeFi ecosystem has climbed. In conversation with Raoul Pal, the CEO and co-founder of Real Vision, the FTX CEO said,
I think the shoes have dropped and we're in a, 'well, let's see what happens with the world' type situation. But I don't feel totally confident in that, and obviously not financial advice.
Raoul Pal and Bankman-Fried are certain that a $2.9 trillion drop in crypto market capitalization is an indicator of the bottom, and this scenario is not unique to the sector. The expectation of interest rate hikes has triggered a domino effect across stocks and cryptocurrency markets; now that the event is priced in, assets in the top 30 have started their recovery.
Bankman-Fried told Pal that the first casualty of the crypto bloodbath was the Terra LUNA-UST collapse. The FTX CEO noted that higher-than-expected effective leverage by investors is one of the leading causes of the downturn in the crypto ecosystem.
Bitcoin eyes $25,000 in the current cycle
Analysts at FXStreet evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and noted that BTC attempts to overcome the 200-week MA. Bulls are targeting the $25,000 level in the ongoing uptrend. For more information, check this video:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried believes the bottom is in
Sam Bankman-Fried assured crypto investors that the bottom is in and the drawdown is behind us. There won’t be another shoe drop as Bitcoin and Ethereum recoup their losses.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets turn green as BTC marches to $25,000
Bitcoin price is making a significant move with a select few altcoins, including Ripple price. However, Ethereum price seems to have taken a backseat and shows no signs of moving, at least for now.
FBI issues warning after investors lose $42.7 million through fraudulent crypto apps
The FBI has issued a new warning in light of cybercrimes targeting crypto investors through fraudulent applications.
Where will Cardano price go next as ADA bulls arrive at the first target?
Cardano price has come close to retesting a resistance level or its first target. As impressive as this rally is, ADA seems to be facing exhaustion and is likely to retrace to stable support levels before embarking on a new leg-up to the second target.
Bitcoin: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.