The growth compares with a jump of almost 120% for all 2020, according to data from Coin ATM Radar.
The number of crypto ATMs installed globally has increased by more than 70% to 24,030 this year.
- The growth compares with a jump of almost 120% for all 2020, according to data from Coin ATM Radar.
- The 10,037 machines installed so far in 2021 already exceed the 7,620 added in 2020, with five months of the year still remaining.
- Crypto ATMs are to be found in 75 different countries, according to Coin ATM Radar, over 21,000 of them in the U.S.
- The ATMs are operated by more than 600 different companies, of which Bitcoin Depot is the leader with a market share of 15.8%. Bitcoin Depot last week announced a partnership with convenience store chain Circle K, through which it plans to install over 6,000 kiosks across North America by the end of 2021.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price jumps in line with stock-to-flow model, $288,000 BTC by 2024
The short squeeze that triggered Bitcoin price recovery now signals that the asset is likely headed toward a new top. On-chain analysts share a bullish outlook, recovery in line with Plan B’s S2FX model.
ADA looks to retrace 11% after massive rally
ADA rallied exponentially after coming close to retesting the range low. However, after this intense run-up, ADA investors are likely to book profit, leading to a pullback. Therefore, investors need to be aware of a downswing in the short term.
Tether executives to face criminal probe in bank fraud
Tether is cooperating with law enforcement agencies as Tether executives are scrutinized for bank fraud. The probe by federal agencies first started in 2018 and has now reached a peak alongside a global crackdown on stablecoins by authorities.
Grayscale knows something about Ethereum Classic that retail doesn't as it offloads 28,382 ETC
ETC is contemplating testing a confluence of resistance level around $61.84. Grayscale Investment offloads 28,382 ETC over the past month, suggesting shifting goalposts. A decisive 12-hour candlestick close above $61.84 could lead to a 35% upswing to $83.88.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.