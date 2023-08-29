- CRV price increased by 7% in 24 hours and aims to breach the resistance at $0.53.
- Whale addresses seem to have enforced the “buy the dip” mentality, amassing $10 million worth of CRV in a day.
- Recovery is crucial for Curve DAO token as presently, nearly 99% of its investors are underwater.
CRV price is one of the quickest recovering cryptocurrencies at the moment owing to a surge of support from its whales. However, looking at the bigger picture, Curve DAO token holders are looking for a lot more than one green candlestick since their suffering is threatening the altcoin’s value.
CRV price climbs back
CRV price at the time of writing was close to hitting the $0.50 mark after charting a 7% increase in the past 24 hours. Bouncing off the critical support line at $0.44, the altcoin has now set its eyes at $0.53, breaching which would provide the Curve DAO token with the boost necessary to rise back to $0.56.
CRV/USD 1-day chart
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is observing an uptick from the oversold zone, which suggests that bearish momentum is waning, opening CRV price to recovery. Similarly, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also noted a bullish crossover this week, with green bars on the histogram indicating a bullish momentum ahead.
However, should the recovery fail, CRV price would trickle back down towards the critical support marked at $0.44. Falling through it would mark a new all-time low for Curve DAO token.
Investors at play here
An all-time low scenario could be avoided provided the altcoin continues receiving support from the investors as it did over the past 24 hours. The addresses holding between 1 million to 10 million CRV tokens added about 20 million CRV to their wallets worth a little under $10 million. Some accumulation was observed at the hands of retail investors, too, as wallets holding 10,000 to 100,000 CRV bought close to 1 million CRV in a day.
Curve DAO token holding distribution
But for Curve DAO token holders to maintain this bullishness, the price would need to recover, too, since they have very little motivation to accumulate CRV presently. About 99% of all CRV holders are currently at a loss.
Curve DAO investors at a loss
This leaves the altcoin vulnerable to sudden selling if the CRV price does not note a sustained recovery, as investors would choose to offset their losses.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
South Korea requires crypto exchanges to set aside at least $2.3 million in reserves for customer protection
The Korea Federation of Banks is a bankers’ association, similar to the American Bankers Association. Its members are banks and financial institutions and it sets guidelines in lieu of protecting customer funds.
What BASE and Optimism’s collaboration means for OP price
Coinbase’s Layer 2 solution BASE has triggered an on-chain bull rally. Built on Optimism’s OP stack, BASE’s popularity has allowed many investors to turn a few hundred dollars into impressive returns. In a recent announcement, Layer 2 scaling solution Optimism said it is collaborating with BASE, an alliance that could benefit OP holders.
Optimism, Sui, Hedera prices brace for over $138 million worth in token unlocks
Crypto tokens worth more than $150 million are set to be unlocked this week, $138 of them from projects such as SUI, OP and HBAR, according to data from Token Unlocks. Prices of both OP and HBAR slid ahead of this week’s cliff token unlocks.
Shibarium goes live with smooth withdrawals of BONE, SHIB, LEASH, WETH tokens confirmed by Shytoshi Kusama
Shiba Inu ecosystem’s Layer 2 chain, Shibarium, is live after a botched mainnet launch on August 16. While users lost access to their Ethereum and BONE tokens when they were “paused” on the Shibarium bridge, Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB developers worked to reinstate withdrawals.
Bitcoin: BTC history forecasts another crash in Q3 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium
Bitcoin price shows a slow sideways movement around the $26,000 level after an outburst of volatility on August 17. This sideways movement could face a further decline should history rhyme.