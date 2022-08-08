- Crypto.com Coin price is getting pumped for the next jump.
- The hot crypto summer is underway, with global markets focussing on rate cuts next year.
- More room to the upside is forecasted as price action remains underpinned and set to break $0.20.
Crypto.com Coin (CRO) price is on fire and riding the wave of the long-awaited hot crypto summer rally. Against that backdrop, investors are starting to focus on forecasted rate cuts as several central banks are starting to get a grip on inflation. With several growth sparks and recoveries in equities and other asset classes, risk on is back on the table and this is creating a solid tailwind for cryptocurrencies.
CRO price can only go north
Crypto.com Coin price is showing a solid technical pattern with a bullish footprint, which is underpinning price action and keeping fades under control. This is an entirely different story from June, and the chart nicely shows the distribution phase in July, where price action trades sideways before starting to see a bullish uplift. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also clearly shows the bulls' hand reflected in the price action as it nears the overbought barrier again.
CRO price looks like it will jump above $0.16 soon in the coming days as price action remains underpinned and buy-side volume is getting swamped with investors jumping on the summer rally. Once above $0.16, the road is open for another stretch towards $0.20, holding 35% of gains should bulls get CRO price action back up there.
CRO/USD Daily chart
The risk to the downside is that another rejection could unfold when trying to break through that $0.20 level. That, in addition to the RSI set to cross into overbought, are two arguments that could see attempts for another jump being cut short. In such a scenario, expect a fade back to $0.14, as price action remains underpinned with global markets currently back on the front foot.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Faux strength or resurgence of bullish momentum?
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of buying pressure as the eastern markets open fresh to a new week. This development, while bullish, could turn sour if BTC fails to overcome a significant hurdle. Assuming this occurs, the recent surge in Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins could also quickly come undone.
Dragoma on Polygon suffers rug pull, DMA price declines 99.8%
Dragoma on the Polygon Network was hit by a rug pull, leaving DMA holders in a fix. DMA price declined 99.8% since the incident. MATIC’s climb to its $1 target remained unaffected by the event.
If Tezos price clears this significant hurdle, XTZ holders are in for a treat
Tezos price shows a steady grind toward its forecasted target. This development comes after a successful breakout from a bullish pattern. Investors can decide if they should hop on this train or stay away by looking at how XTZ reacts to an upcoming resistance level.
Here’s what to do if you missed the recent AVAX price rally
AVAX price shows no signs of stopping as it bounced off a stable support level on August 2 and triggered a massive run-up. This move seems to have reached an upper limit for now and is likely to pull back a little.
Bitcoin: If bulls lose control here, BTC could revisit $21,000
Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.