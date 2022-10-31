Weekly forecast (October 31 – November 4, 2022)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 1604, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 1789.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 1604, which will be followed by reaching support level 1479 and if it keeps on moving down below 1424 level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1190.

Monthly forecast, November 2022

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 1424, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 1789 and 2030.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 1424, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1190 and 881.56.