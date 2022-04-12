- AVAX price has sliced through a crucial support level at $83.46 and undone its gains.
- This downswing could extend to $64.59 if bulls do not make a comeback.
- A daily candlestick close above $83.46 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
AVAX price is in a tough spot but its latest directional cue will decide which camp it favors - the bulls or bears. The recent downswing has pushed it below a long-standing trend line, indicating a bearish outlook.
AVAX price at wits’ end
AVAX price has shown a considerable drop in its buying pressure since the 22% upswing between March 27 and April 2. This run-up collected the buy-stop liquidity resting above the $98 support level. However, the buyers failed to maintain the momentum, leading to a trend reversal that undid the gains since March 27 and dug deeper.
So far, AVAX price has crashed roughly 28% since its April 2 swing high at $103.71 and broke below the declining trend line connecting the swing highs since November 27, 2021. This development is bearish and could push it toward the immediate support level at $64.59.
Here, buyers have another platform to regroup and give the uptrend another chance, but a failure could allow bears to multiply and knock AVAX price to $55.32. Such a move is the key to triggering a bottom reversal pattern known as triple bottom.
AVAX/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if AVAX price bounces from its current position at $75.15, there is a chance for a comeback. If buyers propel Avalanche to produce a daily candlestick close above $83.46 the bearish thesis will face invalidation.
In such a case, AVAX price could consolidate above $83.46 and make another attempt to breach the $98 resistance barrier.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
