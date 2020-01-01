- During the stoppage, the system was still able to transfer data and users were able to read transactions.
- IOTA’s co-founder David Sønstebø said that the bug was “minor,” which was criticized by the crypto community.
The IOTA Tangle had stopped processing transactions on December 29, around 11 am. According to The Block, the bug was detected and fixed 15 hours post the stoppage. The system could still transfer data during the stoppage and users were able to read transactions. IOTA’s co-founder David Sønstebø said that the bug was “minor.” He also said that the issue will be addressed when the project moves away from using the Coordinator, in an upgrade called Coordicide. He stated:
Whatever the bug is, there is no reason to panic over such a minor issue pre-Coordicide. This is precisely why Coordicide takes time, one can’t execute it until all possible kinks have been ironed out.
The crypto community criticized IOTA’s leadership for calling the issue “minor.” Instead of blockchain, IOTA uses a directed acyclic graph or DAG. This system has its unique challenges and potential compared to blockchain. Instead of mining or staking, transactions are validated by confirmation from at least two other transactions.
Nevertheless, for these transactions to get fully validated, a centralized node is necessary. This node, that is controlled by the IOTA Foundation is called Coordinator. DAG requires further development in order to work without such a bottleneck. The IOTA Foundation announced earlier in May 2019 that it was planning to remove the Coordinator in an upgrade known as Coordicide. Coordicide is scheduled for completion in late 2020.
According to the bug fix, the IOTA Reference Implementation “didn’t account for a transaction that was shared between two distinct bundles. Once it marked it as ‘counted’ in one bundle, it was ignored for the next bundle. This lead to a corrupt ledger state.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin is not superior to gold - Peter Schiff
A famous gold bug Peter Schiff criticized Bitcoin for 48% collapse from 2019 high and compared the digital gold with the precious physical metal. According to the head of Euro Pacific Capital, gold has lost only 3% from the 2019 peak, while Bitcoin is down nearly 50%.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin drifts lower within the range, altcoins follow the lead
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,233 (-2% a day-to-day basis). The coin has been locked in a tight range with bearish bias during early Asian hours on Tuesday.
Ethereum may retest $130.00 ahead of hardfork
Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14.5 billion, has reversed the best part of its weekend gains to trade at $131.90 at the time of writing.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD directionless ahead of the New Year
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.7 billion, has lost 3.5% in recent 24 hours. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $42.20 amid low trading volumes.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.