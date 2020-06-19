Compound Technical Analysis: COMP/USD up 200% in two days and positions itself rank 25th on the cryptocurrency ladder

- COMP/USD only started trading two days ago but it’s already ranked 25th by market capitalization.
- The total value locked on Compound is $399 million at the time of writing blasting through the previous ATH at $183 million.
Compound allows users to earn interest and borrow assets against collateral. The platform has existed since late-2018 but its token only started trading a few days ago. COMP is up by more than 200% in the last two days and it’s already ranked 25th with a $493 market capitalization. COMP is rapidly getting listed on major exchanges, Coinbase Pro just announced it will list COMP next.
COMP/USD 30-minute chart
Obviously, because of the momentum of the move up, the pullback has been notable, dropping from $243 to $182 in a matter of hours. For now, COMP is holding the 26-EMA at $184 and it’s looking to set a lower high or directly a higher high if there is enough buying strength left.
The trading volume has been increasing over the past few hours and will most likely continue increasing considering all the new exchanges that will list COMP in the near future.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
