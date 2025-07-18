- Coinbase's stock reached a record high of $444 on Friday, extending its gains in 2025 to more than 70%.
- The surge comes as President Trump is set to sign the GENIUS bill into law following a successful Crypto Week.
- Coinbase recently launched its new Base app, powered by the USDC stablecoin, to replace the Coinbase Wallet.
Coinbase (COIN) registered a new all-time high on Friday, briefly rising to $444 following a successful Crypto Week, where House lawmakers passed the GENIUS, CLARITY and Anti-CBDC Surveillance bills.
COIN sets new record, crypto market tops $4 trillion following Crypto Week success
Coinbase shares surged to a new high of $444 as the market opened on Friday, following sustained bullish sentiment across the crypto sector. The stock is up 3% on the day, extending its gains in 2025 to over 70%.
The broader crypto market mirrored this momentum, briefly surpassing the $4 trillion mark for the first time on Friday.
The surge in COIN comes on the heels of a successful Crypto Week at the US House of Representatives (House), where lawmakers passed the GENIUS, CLARITY and Anti-CBDC bills on Thursday.
The GENIUS bill is expected to be signed into law by President Trump on Friday, marking the first official crypto legislation in the US. The CLARITY bill and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State bill will head to the Senate for deliberation and final voting.
The signing of the GENIUS bill further legitimizes the crypto industry's stance, particularly with stablecoin payments, which it aims to regulate.
Coinbase could benefit from this new regulatory stamp due to its stake in Circle's USD Coin (USDC), which is the second-largest USD-backed cryptocurrency. The exchange prioritizes usage of the USDC stablecoin on its platform, including its latest Base App, an all-in-one 'everything app' introduced on Wednesday at the 'A New Day One' event.
The app integrates wallets, trading, payments, social media, and mini-applications via the Base blockchain, while utilizing USDC stablecoin for transactions. Coinbase has also recently rolled out several solutions targeting everyday internet users, including a partnership with Shopify to allow customers to make payments via USDC on the Base network.
Bernstein analysts previously raised their price target for Coinbase stock to $510 in June after it surpassed their previous forecast of $310 in Q1. The analysts stated that Coinbase's stock is misunderstood, adding that investors are not fully capitalizing on the exchange's position as a major crypto stock.
COIN is trading at $410 at the time of publication on Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Lido Price Forecast: LDO eyes further gains as BitGo enables native ETH staking via Lido
Lido DAO (LDO) edges higher by over 5% at press time on Friday, extending its five consecutive days in the green. LDO gains momentum following BitGo's announcement on Thursday of native Ethereum (ETH) staking via Lido for its institutional clients.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – BTC nears all-time high, ETH eyes $4,000, XRP sets new record
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading above $120,000 on Friday, inching closer to its all-time high of $123,218. Ethereum (ETH) price has surged by over 20% so far this week, with bulls aiming for the $4,000 level next.
Top Crypto Gainers: Hedera, Flare, Ripple – HBAR, FLR, XRP make waves with double-digit gains
Hedera (HBAR), Flare (FLR), and Ripple (XRP) continue to extend their double-digit gains from Thursday, outperforming the broader market over the last 24 hours. The surge in altcoins aligns with Bitcoin (BTC) reclaiming the $120,000 level and an improvement in broader market sentiment.
Trump to introduce crypto to $9 trillion retirement market: Financial Times
US President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order allowing 401(k) accounts to invest in cryptocurrencies as part of their retirement plans, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Bitcoin: BTC sets sight on fresh all-time highs after US passes key crypto bills
Bitcoin (BTC) posted a strong performance this week, hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 to start the week before consolidating around $118,000 as of Friday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.