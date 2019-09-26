Coinbase Pro extends support to Stellar (XLM), ChainLink (LINK) and Algorand (ALGO) for New York investors

- New York-based investors can now trade XLM, LINK, and ALGO crypto assets in full mode.
- The altcoins give a blind eye to the listings as losses dominate the cryptocurrency market.
According to the lasted series of announcements, Coinbase Pro the professional platform for Coinbase is now supporting trading for three more altcoins including Stellar (XLM), ChainLink (LINK) and Algorand (ALGO). The trading services for all these coins will be avaible for traders based in the state of New York.
The official support for the three altcoins was added on August 14 for ALGO, June 26 for LINK and March 13 for XLM. The coins will enjoy full trading mode for the New York customers and a link to the trading platform has been provided by Coinbase Pro on Twitter.
In spite of the support all these coins are still trading relatively lower following the drop witnessed across the board this week. Stellar, however, is posting a 5.86% correction in the last 24 hours and trading at $0.0588. LINK, on the other hand, is down a subtle 1.64% in the last 24 hours with a market value of $1.75. And lastly, ALGO is down a significant 6.75% and trading at $0.192.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD next stop is $6,900 - $7,200
Bitcoin’s failure to clear $8,800 resistance demoralized the bulls opening the Pandora box again. The break below six-month trendline support means that the downtrend will not correct easily.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD still at high risk of revisiting $0.22
Ripple is pushing itself out of the rabbit it crypt into a couple of days ago. XRP came from testing levels marginally above $0.32 to refreshing the lows under $0.22 in less than a week. Last week’s correction above $0.32 was mainly fueled by a ...
Ethereum price analysis: Bears take over as ETH/USD consolidates in flag formation
Following a slightly bullish Wednesday, the bears have taken control of the market in the early hours of Thursday. So far, the price has gone down from $170 to $167.72. The hourly breakdown shows us that ...
Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD recovery hampered under $230
Bitcoin Cash has become the sort of asset to gloriously rise to stardom and a few months later plunge right back at the bottom. In other words, the distance between the ‘rags’ and the ‘riches’ is not too wide for BCH.
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.