Coinbase Pro extends support to Stellar (XLM), ChainLink (LINK) and Algorand (ALGO) for New York investors

New York-based investors can now trade XLM, LINK, and ALGO crypto assets in full mode.

The altcoins give a blind eye to the listings as losses dominate the cryptocurrency market.

According to the lasted series of announcements, Coinbase Pro the professional platform for Coinbase is now supporting trading for three more altcoins including Stellar (XLM), ChainLink (LINK) and Algorand (ALGO). The trading services for all these coins will be avaible for traders based in the state of New York.

The official support for the three altcoins was added on August 14 for ALGO, June 26 for LINK and March 13 for XLM. The coins will enjoy full trading mode for the New York customers and a link to the trading platform has been provided by Coinbase Pro on Twitter.

In spite of the support all these coins are still trading relatively lower following the drop witnessed across the board this week. Stellar, however, is posting a 5.86% correction in the last 24 hours and trading at $0.0588. LINK, on the other hand, is down a subtle 1.64% in the last 24 hours with a market value of $1.75. And lastly, ALGO is down a significant 6.75% and trading at $0.192.