- Circle's CRCL fell to $222 on Tuesday, just a day after its surge to $292, nearly matching Coinbase's market cap.
- Several analysts predict that CRCL could see a reversal in the long term due to potential interest rate reductions and rising competition.
- CRCL’s market cap has declined to $54 billion.
Circle (CRCL) shares slid 15% on Tuesday following analysts' predictions that declining interest rates and competition from other stablecoin issuers would affect its long-term growth.
Circle stock breaks bullish run after 15% plunge
USDC issuer Circle's CRCL took a hit on Tuesday, retracing 15% from its previous daily close of $263, with its market capitalization dropping below $60 billion.
The decline was likely fueled by sell-offs from major shareholders, including Cathie Wood's Ark Invest, which offloaded 415,844 of its Circle shares for roughly $110M on Monday.
CRCL's plunge comes after a bullish rampage since the company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 5. From an initial public offering (IPO) price of $31, CRCL skyrocketed over 800%, reaching a high of $292.5 on Monday. The company's market value also rose above $71 billion, outperforming USDC's market cap and nearly matching that of Coinbase before its decline.
The timing of Circle's public offering aligned with major progress in US stablecoin legislation, particularly with the GENIUS bill passing the Senate barely two weeks after CRCL debuted on the NYSE. The bill passing the final Senate voting round was seen as a major victory for stablecoins, drawing institutional attention to Circle's USDC, which is the company's major source of revenue.
Despite its current run, several analysts predict potential long-term headwinds for CRCL.
Compass Point analyst Ed Engel stated in a note to investors on Tuesday that the stablecoin legislation will trigger rising competition for CRCL, which may pressure its market share.
"This influx of competition could reduce long-term market share expectations and pressure CRCL shares in 2025," Engel shared in the note.
Engel and his team assigned Circle a Neutral rating and slapped it with a price target of $205, after which CRCL began a downtrend.
Coin Metrics analysts, led by Tanay Ved, echoed a similar sentiment in a report on Tuesday, highlighting that Circle could face key risks, including upcoming competition from regulated stablecoin issuers and its current business model, which heavily relies on revenue from its reserve.
"Based on Circle's 2024 gross revenue of $1.67B and net income of $157M, $CRCL is currently trading at ~37x trailing revenue (P/S) and ~401x trailing net income (P/E). These multiples far exceed comparable fintechs like NuBank (~27x), Robinhood (~45x) and even Coinbase (~57x), which have more diversified revenue streams and higher margins," wrote Coin Metrics analysts.
While Circle is riding on the wave of the GENIUS Act, a first-mover advantage in regulated markets, and a potential increase in the stablecoin addressable market, the analysts cautioned that its huge market cap signifies that "narrative-driven enthusiasm appears to be outpacing underlying fundamentals," especially as 56% of its USDC reserve revenue goes to Coinbase.
"Key risks include heavy reliance on interest income, which could compress if U.S. interest rates fall, and rising competition from banks and fintechs, as the GENIUS Act paves the way for more regulated stablecoin issuers with similar business models," they added.
CRCL closed the day at $222, marking a 15% decline that sent its market cap to $54 billion, according to data from Yahoo Finance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Japan mulls lifting Bitcoin ETF ban, slashing taxes on crypto gains
Japan's Financial Services Agency has proposed a rule change to bring crypto assets under the jurisdiction of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. The proposal, to be reviewed on June 25, could pave the way for the listing of Bitcoin ETFs.
Bitcoin recovers as Iran-Israel ceasefire fuels risk-on sentiment
Bitcoin price stabilizes around $105,000 on Tuesday after a 4.33% gain on Monday, driven by easing geopolitical and regulatory concerns. Global risk appetite is increasing as the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, along with the Fed's softer stance on crypto-related banking, takes hold.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP consolidate gains after Israel-Iran ceasefire
Tensions in the Middle East have taken the backseat after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran on Monday. Global markets, including cryptocurrencies, ticked up, boosting BTC's recovery above $105,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday.
Pi Network Price Forecast: Minor recovery teases trend reversal amid GenAI claims, Pi2Day
Pi Network edges higher on Tuesday, holding above a crucial psychological and trendline support. The Pi Core team teases a potential Generative AI feature to be announced on Pi2Day, June 28.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: The calm before the storm
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains steady above a key support level, trading slightly above $106,000 at the time of writing on Friday. The uncertainty looms as geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel show no sign yet of an exit strategy from either side.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.