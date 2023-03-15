Circle CEO able to access $3.3B of USDC reserves held at Silicon Valley Bank

- CEO Jeremy Allaire confirms that Circle has been "able to access" its $3.3 billion of funds held with the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank.
- The temporarily locked funds significantly affected USDC, causing it to lose market share in favor of rival USDT.
- The stablecoin's dollar peg has since recovered, but mass redemptions of USDC have resulted in the market cap of the stablecoin dropping.
Circle CEO and co-founder Jeremy Allaire has revealed being able to access the $3.3 billion held at collapsed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). In a video with Bloomberg Markets on March 14, the stablecoin issuer's executive said that he believed that "if not everything, very close to everything, was able to clear" from the collapsed lender on March 13.
Circle's USDC depeg on SVB woes
Following the news that SVB had collapsed with $3.3 billion of Circle's cash trapped, the company's stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) briefly de-pegged from the dollar. Consequently, cryptocurrency whales registered severe losses and embarked on a series of capital flights to protect their remaining assets.
you hold USDC— 찌 G 跻 じ MBA, CFA, FRM, CFP, NGMI, HFSP, HENTAI (@DegenSpartan) March 11, 2023
4 main options
most people do not have option #1
1) redeem directly
2) swap to USD / another stable and book the current L
3) swap to crypto and take on market risk
4) hold USDC and hope the circle cartel has a plan
In a Twitter post, crypto exchange Huobi Global's co-founder Du Jun said:
[I] dodged LUNA, dodged 3AC, even dodged FTX [and their collapse], but I couldn't avoid Silvergate, nor SVB and USDC. Asked a few crypto veterans; losses amounted to >$1 billion in stock and deposits, myself included. I'm very upset, and it's time to cut down on my budget.
However, the stablecoin has restored its dollar peg, although mass redemptions have caused a significant drop in USDC's market capitalization. Based on CoinMarketCap data, the USDC market cap is down almost 10% since March 11 and around 3% in the last 24 hours to $38.39 billion.
Tether market cap soars as network mints $2 billion USDT
Meanwhile, USDC industry rival Tether (USDT) has recorded a notable increase in market cap in the last 24 hourse, recording a 1% gain to $73.03 billion. This comes after the network minted $2 billion USDT tokens anticipating future demand.
1,000,000,000 #USDT (1,004,070,000 USD) minted at Tether Treasuryhttps://t.co/6HjS8x47Yl— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) March 14, 2023
The minting took place on Ethereum and TRON blockchains on March 15, catapulting Tether’s market cap 3.5% from $72.1 billion to $74.6 billion between March 12 and March 14. The network’s market capitalization leaped $7 billion since the onset of 2023, rising from $66 billion.
Tether’s CTO Paolo Ardoino has clariefied the purpose for minting, saying the amount would serve as “inventory for next period issuance requests and chain swaps.”
Based on the above representations, USDC was affected by the brief lock-up of funds at SVB. According to the January reserve report released on March 2, the $3.3 billion was barely 8% of the stablecoin's reserves. Nevertheless, the situation cost USDC its market share to an industry competitor.
Can never be sure in crypto but, it looks to be ok.— tedtalksmacro (@tedtalksmacro) March 11, 2023
8.25% of Circle’s reserves are stuck… leaving 91.75% of their funds liquid. Even in the case that funds are totally lost, Coinbase will step in to sure up #USDC
Market reaction seems to be just total panic led by recency… https://t.co/vs1junbFys
The report assured that USDC was 100% collateralized, with more than 80% of the reserve comprising short-dated US Treasury Bills.
Because of the recent catastrophes in the crypto and financial playing fields, highly liquid assets with direct obligations of the US government have passed as the safest investments worldwide.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why Ethereum will emerge victorious in the ongoing bull rally as Tether mints $2 billion USDT
Tether’s recent mint of a billion USDT tokens might have momentarily caused FOMO among participants, but crypto markets quickly came to terms after clarifications from its CTO. Investors need to be cautious as matters could get dicey in the coming days due to the chaos caused by the collapse of traditional finance banks.
Uniswap Price Prediction: A V-shaped rebound rally could send UNI 13%
Uniswap price (UNI) has been trading with a bullish bias since March 12, a correction influenced by traders flocking to the decentralized exchange (DEX) to trade USDC for other digital assets like UNI. The influx caused a massive surge in trading volume, contributing to a revenue increase while catalyzing a recovery rally.
Filecoin price explodes by almost 18% following the launch of Filecoin Virtual Machine
Filecoin marked a new milestone in its roadmap as the blockchain launched its very own Virtual Machine on Tuesday, bringing about a crucial change to the network. Kicking in the final step in the “Filecoin Masterplan”, Filecoin Virtual Machine intends to bring large-scale computation and unlock open data economy for web3.
New York financial regulator denies reports of Signature Bank’s closure being related to crypto
The ongoing banking crisis in the United States has drawn a lot of attention from rumors and inaccurate information as to why two banks were shut down. Addressing one of them, the New York regulatory body discussed what went wrong that resulted in Signature Bank’s closing.
Bitcoin: BTC liquidates $300 million positions as it slips below $20,000, is the crash done?
Bitcoin price witnessed a steep correction that has knocked it below a key psychological level. The massive sell-off caused $303 million worth of liquidations in the last 24 hours as traders were caught off guard. But the long-term outlook shows that BTC is right where it should be. There is a chance for a recovery rally to originate, but investors should not hold their breath.