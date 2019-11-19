China’s military exploring the use of blockchain technology

The military in China is looking into the use of blockchain technology.

They are keen to enhance the performance of its soldiers via a token reward system.

The Chinese military is looking at blockchain technology, as they aim to game soldiers into enhancing their performance in a token reward system that could offer a better system for the future.

Local press, Globaltimes.cn, that a new blockchain rewards system could also manage; personnel data, in addition to offering rewards to boost training and mission performances.

It will also give soldiers the chance to earn tokens, which could then be used to collect rewards, a move that experts said could give more immediate incentives to military personnel compared to previous reward systems.