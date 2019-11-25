China's central bank to businesses: Correct improper actions with cryptocurrencies or exit

Business engaged in unlawful cryptocurrency business will have to amend their actions or leave China.

Investors are cautioned against confusing cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

The central bank of China, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has issued a stern warning against “problematic” firms that have been unlawfully engaging with cryptocurrencies. The directive is for these firms to correction their improper actions or leave the country.

These ‘problematic firms’ according to a report by Bloomberg have engaged in or conducted publicity campaigns while some have served offshore cryptocurrency exchanges. The central bank said that it is going to regulate the industry.

As has been the norm, the statement cautioned investors not to confuse between cryptocurrencies and the blockchain technology. According to the regulator, cryptocurrencies carry with them immense risks. The risks range from the issuance of the coins, the funding required as well as the trading.

The PBOC is still studying and testing its soon to be launched digital currency. The central bank issued coin will operate side by side to the fiat system in the beginning but should eventually phase out paper money.