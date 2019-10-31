China is banning any criticism of Bitcoin and Blockchain technology

Chinese authorities have taken action to censor any anti views on Bitcoin and blockchain.

Communications around the criticism, opposing views are now banned by China

The Chinese made the decision to ban anti views towards Bitcoin and blockchain as they look to support the blockchain community and the crypto world, with their recent shift in view.

It has now seen authorities enforcing the criticism, opposition views or casting of aspersions on Bitcoin and blockchain technology.

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently rocked the crypto industry with a speech exalting blockchain, praising the economic benefits and efficiencies available through the technology.