- Chiliz price can be seen closing in on the resistance level that marks the previous local top.
- Day-on-day investor presence has increased in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup.
- Fan tokens of different countries are soon to be listed on the BitMart exchange.
Chiliz price has soared in the last two weeks and will most likely continue to do so. This is because the Socios platform which Chiliz powers to create fan tokens is currently occupied with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. As the football event gets closer, this bullishness is expected to reflect on the altcoin’s price.
Chiliz price eyes local top
Chiliz price since October 21 has risen by more than 48.6%, trading at $0.24 as investors have leaned in on the asset. The hype surrounding the football world cup is enabling the consistent price rise, which is how CHZ has climbed to test its critical resistance level. The altcoin is right beneath the 78.6% Fib level of the Fibonacci Retracement of $0.30 to $0.08 decline.
Flipping this line into support will ensure a further rise for CHZ since crossing the next resistance will enable the cryptocurrency to establish a new local top. The target for the same lies above $0.31, where investors must fight the urge to liquidate and gain profits. This is because a further rise is in the books.
The MACD indicator is still maintaining a bullish sentiment which highlights that there is still some time before price swings. The indicator line (blue) and signal line (red) getting closer would be the first sign of a potential decline.
Should that happen, a fall to $0.21 can be expected since the 61.8% Fib level, which the price coincides with, stands as the next critical support.
CHZUSD 1-day chart
But the chances of a drop seem rather unlikely since the bullishness is just gearing up.
Fan tokens on exchanges
FIFA World Cup fan tokens which are the primary reason behind Chiliz price incline, are being listed on exchanges. The fan tokens of the Italian football team, the Argentine team and the Portugal team are going to be listed on the BitMart exchange on November 11.
#BitMart will list Argentine Football Association Fan Token ($ARG) on 11/04/22. The following trading pair will be available: $ARG/USDT.— BitMart.Exchange (@BitMartExchange) November 4, 2022
Deposit feature: 11/04/2022 2:00 PM (UTC)
Trade feature: 11/04/2022 3:00 PM (UTC)
Details: https://t.co/hsPe2ac4wB pic.twitter.com/2llSLQWWLs
With just two weeks to go for the first match of the FIFA World Cup, these developments will continue appearing, pushing Chiliz price up further.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a consolidative structure despite the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
Shiba Inu could beat Dogecoin with massive pump in a dog-eat-dog world
Dogecoin yielded nearly 100% gains for holders over the past two weeks, and Shiba Inu ended October up 55% for the week. The two cryptocurrencies are in constant competition to lead the pack of meme coins.
Will Ethereum price slide to $1,350 over the weekend?
Ethereum price has consistently performed better than Bitcoin in the recent past, but this outlook could be coming to an end. Investors can expect ETH to trigger a correction to stable levels.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.