Chiliz Price Prediction: CHZ to blast off 42% as accumulation gains traction

- Chiliz price hints at a 42% upswing as it nears the end of descending triangle consolidation
- Massive exchange outflows hint at an accumulation of CHZ from interested investors.
- A decisive close above $0.61 will create a higher high and confirm a new uptrend’s start.
The Chiliz price could be coming close to restarting its massive bull run as on-chain metrics point to accumulation.
Chiliz price shows strong fundamental growth
On the 12-hour chart, the Chiliz price has formed a series of lower highs that have bounced off a flat support barrier at $0.47. By drawing trend lines connecting the swing points, an ascending triangle pattern seems to evolve.
This technical formation forecasts a 42% move, which is the distance between the pivot high and low. The Chiliz price target of $0.71 is obtained by adding this measure to the breakout point at $0.50.
A secondary confirmation will arrive after the buyers push CHZ above $0.61, which happens to be the State Trend Resistance set up by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI).
CHZ/USDT 12-hour chart
Supporting the Chiliz price’s bullish potential is the accumulation that seems to be underway. The supply on exchanges as a percentage of total supply reduced from 31.8% at its all-time high to 28.17% as of this writing.
This 11% decrease represents that investors have moved their CHZ holdings off exchanges and anticipate a further expansion in its market value.
A similar decreasing trend can be seen in withdrawal transactions, representing market participants moving their investments outside centralized entities. Moreover, such transactions were last seen during the start of the CHZ’s 1000% bull run.
Chiliz exchange supply and withdrawal transactions chart
The number of daily active addresses also saw a positive spike, suggesting an increased adoption of the Chiliz network from investors interesting in CHZ at the current price levels.
Chiliz daily active addresses chart
While the on-chain metrics suggest an accumulation for Chiliz, investors should note that descending triangle pattern is a bearish pattern formed due to aggressive sellers. Hence, a sudden spike in bearish momentum that pushes the CHZ price below $0.47 will jeopardize the upswing.
However, if the Chiliz price slices through the MRI’s breakout line at $0.42, it will invalidate the bullish outlook and trigger a bearish one. In such a scenario, CHZ could slide 17% to the immediate support at $0.35.
Another 16% drop to $0.30 seems likely if $0.35 fails to contain the bears.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD needs to crack this key resistance to conquer $0.65
XRP/USD in upside consolidates, gathering strength before the next push higher. The No. 7 coin spots a bull crossover on the daily chart, amid a bullish RSI. $0.65 remains on the buyers’ radar on a sustained break above critical resistance just above $0.60.
Litecoin Price Projection: LTC could rally 40% from continuation pattern
Litecoin price climbed almost 900% in less than a year and is now consolidating the substantial advance in the form of a symmetrical triangle as buyers and sellers’ uncertainty has led to gradually declining volatility.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH targets $3,000 amid renewed bullish momentum
Ethereum price remains contained inside an ascending broadening wedge pattern. The digital asset has experienced a significant shift in momentum in the past week in favor of the bulls. The number of ETH coins locked away from exchanges exceeds 13 million.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC 2.0 gaining momentum, but price remains below all-time high
Bitcoin price with 440% returns over the last six months, 108% in Q1, and almost 30% this month reflect the evolution of BTC from a speculative asset to a means of payment and a store of value for individual and institutional investors.