- Chiliz price slides over 5% to the downside at the start of this trading week.
- CHZ reveals that crypto traders are on the edge of the very busy trading week ahead.
- Expect a possible slide toward $0.14 and a new low for the month.
Chiliz (CHZ) price could not catch a break over the weekend as social unrest flared up in China, battering trader sentiment on Monday morning in the ASIA PAC session. Protesters were hitting the streets asking for an end to the current covid restrictions, with some calling for the resignation of President Xi. These kinds of protests have not been seen for years and come after just weeks when Xi was able to prolong his presidency with a third term.
CHZ has headaches, but where is the aspirin?
Chiliz's price not only slides over 5% this Monday morning, but it also portrays a brutal picture of future things. The first element to address is that over the weekend bulls received a firm rejection against $0.1772 to the downside. That triggered a sell-off that continues and accelerates this Monday morning as CHZ rips below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
CHZ will need to look for support, with the low of this month near $0.1455, which was the tested low and eventually ended up a bit higher for the day. The risk comes that $0.14 is in the picture and receives another test that triggers a lower break. The monthly S2 support level near $0.12 is the only element standing in the way of bears to print a 50% drop toward $0.081.
CHZ/USD daily chart
With the sell-off this morning, some catching up could get underway for bulls as the US Dollar has been weakening. Against several major pairs, the Greenback has lost nearly 1% of its value against the Euro, Pound and the Yen. This could trigger some tailwinds for CHZ and lift price action back up toward $0.18 by the middle of this week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin surges 16% to continue its holiday cheer
The popular meme coin soared 16% over the previous 24 hours and was trading at more than 10 cents. DOGE has risen nearly 50% since last Monday with most of its gains occurring during U.S. Thanksgiving holiday celebrations.
Bitcoin price tanks as covid protests erupt in China, pushing investors into risk-off mode
Bitcoin price slipped 3.3% in a fresh start to the week as covid protests erupt in China. As a result of this, investors seem to be heading into a risk-off mode, pushing safe haven assets like the US Dollar, bonds, and Yen higher.
Binance Coin Price Prediction: Two things need to happen for BNB to hit $450
Binance Coin price could be running out of gas to continue its massive rally. While the last five days have been exciting times for holders, the following days will need to be closely monitored. The threat of a downswing looms for BNB.
Litecoin Price: Two reasons why a $100 LTC is not coming anytime soon
Litecoin price embarked on an incredible rally after the FTX-induced crash bottomed on November 9. Due to the explosive moves, many investors are in profit. However, for a further extension of this move, a minor retracement might be necessary.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
BTC is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.