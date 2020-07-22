ChainLink Technical Analysis: LINK/USD jumps 7% in just six hours looking to crack $8

LINK/USD has been under healthy consolidation for the past few days.

The daily chart of LINK remains heavily bullish and in an uptrend.

After a massive bull rally towards $9, ChainLink price has finally cooled off, dropping to $7.1 from the peak but defending the daily 12-EMA.

LINK/USD 2-hour chart

Despite an extended downtrend, LINK has managed to see a bullish breakout above both EMAs and several resistance points. EMAs have crossed bullishly now and buyers are only facing a strong resistance level at $7.68.

LINK/USD weekly chart

Looking at the bigger picture, LINK is clearly bullish and could even drop as low as $5.5 while maintaining the weekly uptrend. The 12-EMA is all the way down at $5.33 and the 26-EMA at $4.36.