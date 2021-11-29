- Chainlink price is positioned above its final support level before a massive 30% drop could occur.
- Key resistance must be broken to prevent a collapse.
- Oscillator levels and price action support a bounce from the sell-off.
Chainlink price has dropped by more than 40% since November 10th, representing three weeks of intense selling pressure. Bulls are looking for a reprieve, however, as December is just around the corner. Bears, meanwhile, are awaiting support to give way for further downside price action to unfold.
Chainlink price must hold $22 to continue higher
Chainlink price action, like many of the top market cap cryptocurrencies, is at risk of a significant downside move. Chainlink is currently in the weakest trading condition it has been in since June 5th, 2021. All conditions necessary for an Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout are present:
1. Current close below the Tenkan-Sen.
2. Current close below the Kijun-Sen.
3. Current close below the Cloud (Senkou Span A and Senkou Span B).
4. Chikou Span below the candlesticks and in open space.
5. Future Senkou Span A below Future Senkou Span B.
Bulls have a difficult road ahead if they want to return to a bull market. The first resistance zone ahead is $25.80, where the daily Tenkan-Sen and 50% Fibonacci retracement exist. Above that resistance level, Chainlink price will face the most potent resistance at the 2021 Volume Point Of Control and Senkou Span B (the strongest Ichimoku level) at $27.50. Rejection at either of these two resistance levels could trigger renewed selling and another test of Chainlink’s final support at $22.
LINK/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
Because the Optex Bands oscillator shows Chainlink price at extreme lows, the downside risk may be limited. Additionally, there is regular bullish divergence now between the price chart and the Composite Index. The Relative Strength Index shows that Chainlink is currently below the final oversold level of 40, however, a condition that could transition into a bear market.
Failure to hold $22 as support could trigger a swift sell-off to the $17 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price prepares for 125% breakout to $0.000089
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been downtrending within a pattern for almost the whole of November. After hitting the low of the month on Friday, with global markets in panic mode, investors could spot buy opportunities as concerns about the new Covid variant started to ease.
XRP price collects the liquidity it needs to surge towards $2
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple can rebound swiftly and move higher.
Solana bulls return to the market wanting to push SOL price to new all-time highs
On Friday, Solana (SOL) price saw a 16% swing to the downside as markets got rattled by concerns over a new Covid variant. Investors, however, used the weekend to reassess the situation and quickly bought into SOL price action on Monday as bulls pushed price up to close above the monthly pivot at $185.
Sandbox outperforms with double-digit gains ahead of SAND's Alpha launch
Sandbox, a virtual blockchain network, is dominating the metaverse with its double-digit price gain. Sandbox is offering exclusive NFTs to community participants holding the Alpha Pass.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?