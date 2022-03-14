Chainlink price squeezes shorts out in bear trap

- Chainlink price action under pressure from bulls as price jumps 10% on the day.
- LINK price action surfs on tailwinds from positive developments in talks between Russia and Ukraine
- Expect more upside in the coming days from tailwinds and fewer bears presenting after being squeezed out of their position.
Chainlink (LINK) price action is on a rampage this morning as bulls are performing a breakout trade that pushes bears out of their positions. Over the weekend, price action dropped to lower levels but did not make new lows for the month. Expect to see a possible return to near $15 if current tailwinds persist and bulls build enough momentum to break the red descending trend line to the upside.
Chainlink price action set for 21% gains in the coming week
Chainlink price action saw bulls storming out of the gate on Monday morning during the ASIA PAC and European sessions as markets overall jumped on positive signals out of talks between both Russia and Ukraine. Global markets moved onto the front foot and cryptocurrencies received renewed interest with ask prices going higher. Technically the break below the green ascending trend line on Sunday has now turned into a bear trap with bears being squeezed out of their positions as prices revert higher.
LINK price action looks set to hit $13.5299 intraday and possibly break above that once the U.S. session kicks off. From there price action would be in a good place to start building momentum in order to break above the red descending trend line as that triangle becomes very small with $13.5299 providing the base for a bounce. As long as positive tailwinds persist, expect to see a break above the red descending trend line and for LINK price to cover ground up to $15.50 with the monthly pivot and 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) as a double cap against further gains.
LINK/USD daily chart
If the situation still sees no solution or some ceasefires by this weekend, expect to see a fade during the week as markets will start to focus back on the longer-term effect as the Ukraine situation will add to more price pressure, pushing up food and energy price inflation. Price action will then likely slip below the red descending red line and print a new low for the week at $12.50. At that rate, $11.00 could be on the cards by Friday, with the low of February 24 and the monthly S1 Support coming in next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
