Chainlink price at make-or-break point while global markets tumble

- Chainlink price is currently hovering around the $18.81 support level, which is crucial in determining the directional bias.
- LINK could crash 20% to $14.97 if the $18.81 barrier fails to absorb the incoming selling pressure.
- A daily candlestick close above the trading range’s midpoint at $25.92 will invalidate the bearish thesis.
Chainlink price has seen a massive collapse over the past five days, resulting in a retest of a crucial barrier. This downswing is not localized to the crypto markets and seems to originate on Wall Street after the Fed tightens the interest rates. This development has caused a massive blow to not just tech stocks but also stay-at-home stocks like Netflix, Peloton, Zoom Video Communications and so on. Due to the overall bearish nature of the markets, a breakdown of the immediate support level could be the key to triggering another leg down for LINK.
Chainlink price rests before discovering its momentum
Chainlink price slid below the trading range’s midpoint at $25.92 on January 13. A failure to recover led to a 27% crash in less than a week to where it currently trades - $19.46. This downswing flipped the $24.61 support into a resistance barrier.
As LINK hovers above the weekly support level at $18.81, buyers need to quickly make a decision before bears take control. A breakdown of the said barrier will trigger a 20% crash to the next weekly support floor at $14.94. This is where investors can enter short and wait for LINK to move lower.
There is a good chance Chainlink price will sweep below the aforementioned level and retest the range low at $13.38, bringing the total downswing to 31%.
LINK/USDT 1-day chart
While things are looking grim for Chainlink price, a bounce off the $18.81 support barrier will provide buyers with a chance at a comeback. If bid orders start to pile up, LINK could rise higher and retest the immediate resistance barrier at $24.61.
Only a daily candlestick close above the 50% retracement barrier at $25.92 will indicate a resurgence of buyers and invalidate the bullish thesis. Hence, market participants can place their stop-loss at or above this barrier.
Assuming Chainlink price manages to flip above $18.81, investors can expect the oracle token to make a run for the 33.62 resistance barrier.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
