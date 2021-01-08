- Chainlink price seems to have stopped out at around $17 and could dive deeper.
- The digital asset could retest a crucial support level before resuming uptrend.
Chainlink was trading inside a parallel channel until a breakout on January 3 which led the digital asset to a high of $17.39 several days later. LINK is now consolidating and could fall towards $13.
Chainlink price needs to stay above this level to retest $17
The upper trendline resistance of the parallel channel formed on the 4-hour chart should serve as a robust support level for Chainlink. LINK seems to be headed in that direction as bears have taken control of the short-term.
LINK IOMAP chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows very little support on the way down below $15 which also adds more credence to the bearish outlook. The most significant support area seems to be located between $12.88 and $13.34 coinciding with the upper boundary of the previous channel.
LINK/USD 4-hour chart
The TD Sequential indicator has just presented a buy signal on the 4-hour chart which adds strength to the bulls which are hoping for a rebound targeting $17 again.
The IOMAP chart also shows practically no resistance until $17.44. The most crucial resistance range is located between $15.17 and $15.61 which means that a breakout above this point can quickly push Chainlink price towards $17.44.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
