Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK could reach $25 if this critical resistance level is broken

- Chainlink price has formed another daily ascending parallel channel.
- A breakout above the crucial resistance level at $18 can quickly push LINK towards $25.
- The digital asset could face a short-term pullback before a breakout.
Chainlink had a massive drop on December 23, 2020, from a high of $12.86 to a low of $8. However, bulls managed to buy the dip and pushed LINK towards $13.24 within the next week. The current price of the digital asset is $16.3.
Chainlink price could hit $25 but might face a short-term correction
Chainlink price is up 110% since the dip to $8 on December 23. LINK has established a new ascending parallel channel on the daily chart and it’s close to the upper trendline resistance level at $18.
LINK/USD daily chart
LINK has established and confirmed a daily uptrend and aims to crack the resistance point at $18. A breakout above this level can quickly drive Chainlink price towards $22 and eventually to the $25 price target.
LINK IOMAP chart
The In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows practically no resistance ahead in comparison to the support below, adding credence to the bullish outlook.
LINK/USD 9-hour chart
However, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a green ‘8’ candle on the 9-hour chart, which should be followed by a sell signal. Confirmation of the call could push Chainlink price towards $13.27, which is a strong support level according to the IOMAP chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
