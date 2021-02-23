Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK bulls flee as broadening wedge pattern hints at a 50% drop

- Chainlink price nears the end of an ascending broadening wedge pattern that forecasts a 50% drop.
- Transactional data shows that $17.8 could be an inflection point.
- If LINK price slices through this support, then a drop to $13 seems likely.
Chainlink price suffered a 26% crash due to the sell-frenzy witnessed on Monday’s trading session.
A continuation of this selling pressure has caused LINK to drop an additional 17% in the last five hours.
Chainlink price hangs by a thread
Chainlink price has formed a series of higher highs and lower lows since January 17. By joining the pivot highs and lows using trendlines, an ascending broadening wedge forms.
This setup is a reversal pattern when it forms after a bull rally and forecasts a 50% downswing to $13.
The target is determined by adding the distance between the swing high and pivot low to the breakout point at $27.45.
LINK/USDT 1-day chart
Based on IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM), roughly 28,000 addresses have purchased nearly 42 million LINK at an average price of $27.45.
Therefore, a one-day candlestick close below this level would invalidate the SuperTrend’s buy signal and kickstart a 35% crash to $17.8.
GIOM cohorts show that 41,000 addresses hold 35 million LINK here and will withstand any short-term selling pressure.
However, a sell-off similar to the one seen on Monday’s trading session could breach this support.
In such a case, the oracle token will drop to the next meaningful support barrier at $13, where 45,000 addresses hold about 55 million LINK.
Chainlink GIOM chart
Regardless of the market’s extreme bearish momentum, investors should note that interested market participants might consider the $17.8 as a place to “buy the dip.”
Hence, the resulting buying activity could not only invalidate the bearish thesis but push the price towards resistance levels at $27.45 or $23.55.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH regains focus to $2,000
ETH/USD stays on the front foot, recently easing to $1,755, during the early Tuesday’s trading. In doing so, the altcoin keeps the recovery moves from the previous day’s heavy downtick that recalled two-week lows in a flash move.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE in trouble as multiple technical indicators scream sell
Dogecoin price shows resilience even as a market-wide sell-off pushed many altcoins below crucial levels. Despite the bearish nature of the market, DOGE sits inside a bull flag pattern, suggesting a possibility of a 75% surge.
Ripple Price Prediction: Monthly ascending triangle defends XRP bulls
XRP/USD sellers attack the $0.5500 threshold during the latest pullback amid early Tuesday. In doing so, the ripple prices step back from a three-week-old ascending triangle’s resistance line.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Levels to watch as Binance suspends withdrawals
"Seems high" – Elon Musk, in a tweet referring to Bitcoin and Ethereum has been putting pressure on the whole crypto-verse. Even without comments by the founder-billionaire of ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.