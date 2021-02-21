Chainlink Technical Analysis: LINK bulls fight back control, as $37 beckons

- Chainlink price has bounced-off critical support near $33.
- LINK bulls look to rising wedge hurdle at $37.04.
- RSI points higher above the midline, allowing more gains.
Chainlink (LINK/USD) is resuming its bullish momentum after last week’s corrective pullback from record highs of $36.92.
The ninth most traded cryptocurrency enjoys a market cap of $14.10 billion, as it sheds 1.72% over the last 24 hours while adding 1.24% on the week.
LINK/USD: Bulls look to retest record highs
LINK/USD: Four-hour chart
LINK/USD has found strong buyers around $32.90, which is the confluence of rising trendline support and upward-sloping 50-simple moving average (SMA).
This has prompted the bulls to regain control, with the all-time-highs back in sight. The next barrier for the token is aligned at $37.04, which is the rising wedge hurdle.
The upside appears more compelling for Stellar Lumens, as the price has risen above all major averages, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pointing north above the midline, also supporting the bullish case.
A confirmation of an upside break from the wedge formation could call for a test of the measured target at $47.25.
Alternatively, a failure to resist above the aforementioned critical support could yield a rising wedge breakdown, triggering a sharp drop towards the bullish 100-SMA at $29.79.
The next relevant cushion is seen at the bullish 200-SMA at $26.28.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
