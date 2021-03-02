Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK will aim for new all-time highs if it holds this critical level

- Chainlink price must stay above a key support level for a chance to new all-time highs.
- The digital asset faces weak resistance ahead according to various metrics.
- Whales have been accumulating a lot of LINK tokens in the past several days.
Chainlink price had a significant rebound from a low of $22.8, currently trading at $29.4. According to various on-chain metrics and indicators, LINK could be poised to see new all-time highs soon.
Chainlink price on the verge of a massive breakout
In the past week, the number of whales accumulating LINK tokens has significantly increased. Around three large holders with 1,000,000 to 10,000,000 coins have joined the network since February 23.
LINK Holders Distribution
Similarly, the number of whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 coins also increased from 259 to 268 currently. This fact seems to indicate that investors are really interested in the digital asset at current prices.
LINK/USD 12-hour chart
On the 12-hour chart, Chainlink price has just reclaimed the 50-SMA support level and aims for new all-time highs as long as the bulls can hold this key level.
LINK IOMAP chart
According to the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart, there is practically no significant resistance above. The most important barrier is located between $29.30 and $30.17, which means that a breakout above this point should push LINK to new all-time highs.
On the other hand, losing the key 50-SMA support level on the 12-hour chart would drive Chainlink price down to $25.5 at the 100-SMA level.
Litecoin price could double as LTC fundamentals scream “buy”
Litecoin price could blast off as multiple fundamental, technical, and on-chain indicators suggest that it is wildly undervalued. Grayscale accumulated over 174,000 LTC in the last 30 days, while the price hasn’t moved much.
Here is how long-term Bitcoin holders are fueling the ongoing BTC price rally
Bitcoin's selected on-chain metrics reveal that HODLing is the new strategy for investors. The aSOPR has hit levels of 0.98, showing that fewer old and profitable coins have been spent.
ETH uptrend to $2,000 in grave danger amid flashing sell signals
Ethereum's technical breakout on Monday had a target close to $1,700, but the price recovery failed to overcome the barrier at $1,600. A correction is underway with Ether struggling to hold above $1,500.
Compound’s “Gateway” launch could boost COMP price by roughly 70%
Compound announced the launch of a new project, “Gateway,” running on the Ethereum Ropsten Testnet. Token holders will play a critical role in governing the new platform. COMP price might shatter a key supply barrier at $535 as speculation mounts.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.